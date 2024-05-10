Massive Best Buy weekend sale — 27 deals I’d buy on iPad Pro M4, OLED TVs, headphones and more

Best Buy's new 3-day sale is here. The latest sale has some seriously big deals up for grabs, including discounts on Apple's new iPads, TVs, headphones and more.

Right now My Best Buy members get $50 off the new iPad Pro M4. This is the first discount I've ever seen on Apple's latest iPad. The new M4 chip should provide some of the most powerful performance of any tablet on the market.

In addition, you can get the LG 42-inch C4 OLED 4K TV is $1,399 at Best Buy. LG's new mid-range OLED TV is already on sale for $100 off. (Although note that Amazon has it for $1,396). LG's C series have consistently been some of the most popular OLED TVs on the market, so make sure to snag this deal if you're looking for an OLED.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite deals in Best Buy's 3-day sale. Plus, check out the Skechers sneakers deals I'd buy in Amazon's sale and the Amazon tech and fitness deals I'd buy for the summer.

Best Buy deals — Editor Picks

Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

This huge sale includes massive savings encompassing everything from up to $1,500 off refrigerators to tabletop air fryers dropping as low as $59. There are also deals on washing machines, coffee makers, cookers and lots more. If you need to upgrade your kitchen gear, look no further.

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

iPhone 15: up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

Best Buy's iPhone 15 deals will offer a credit of up to $830 with trade-in of an older phone. Otherwise, the retailer has the iPhone 15 family from $799.

Adidas Gift Cards: 20% off @ Best Buy

Load up on Adidas gift cards with a 20% discount. After discount, you can snag a $25 gift card for $20 or a $100 gift card for $80. These digital gift cards can be spent at Adidas stores in the U.S. and at Adidas' website. It's the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the Adidas Favorites sale that takes up to 50% off select styles.

Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a powerful speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also appreciate the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. If you're an Alexa newbie or want to update an older Echo, this Echo Dot with Clock is the best smart speaker and best smart home device you can buy.

Price check: $39 @ Amazon

Amazon Kindle: was $99 now $79 @ Best Buy

The Amazon Kindle is one of the smallest and most lightweight e-readers around. With a crisp display and 6-week battery life, this is the Kindle to buy for shoppers on a budget. Just note that it isn't waterproof, so steer clear of reading in the bath.

Price check: $79 @ Amazon

HP 14" Laptop: was $249 now $169 @ Best Buy

Looking for an inexpensive work laptop? This laptop has a 14-inch display, 4GB RAM, and 128GB eMMC storage. It's lightweight, too, weighing just 3.1 pounds. You'll easily be able to take it with you wherever you go. This laptop is no performance powerhouse, but it's fine for everyday tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $189 @ Best Buy

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take active noise cancellation to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and the battery life is up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

Price Check: $189 @ Amazon

Insta360 Go 3 (64GB): was $399 now $319 @ Best Buy

This tiny little action camera is no bigger than your thumb, but records remarkably crisp and clear video that's also motion-stabilized. It also comes with a housing that lets you use it more like a typical action camera, and Insta360's app lets you do a lot in post-production, too.

Price check: $319 @ Amazon

Hisense 55” U6K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $579 now $349 @ Best Buy

The Hisense U6K is one of the cheapest Mini-LED TVs you can buy, and we rank it as the best budget TV on the market right now. The TV sports 200 local dimming zones and Hisense claims the TV will reach up to 500 nits of brightness. Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision Gaming and Dolby Atmos support are also included. However, with a 60Hz refresh rate and no HDMI 2.1 support, it’s not the best choice for gamers.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

Sony ZV-1F vlogging camera: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Sony ZV-1F is an ideal starter camera for anyone who wants to get into vlogging and online content creation. This camera has been designed for that very purpose, with features like its flip out screen so you can view yourself in frame, and a product showcase mode to help product demo or unboxing vloggers master their focus. The ZV-1F also shoots in full 4K video, ensuring your content is sharp and professional-looking. Note: Amazon has it for $1 less.

Price check: $398 @ Amazon

Acer Chromebook 516 GE: was $649 now $449 @ Best Buy

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE is an excellent laptop option for casual gamers. It's lightweight, delivers great performance and the battery life is awesome. If you don't mind sticking to cloud gaming services, this is almost unbeatable value.

Canon EOS R100: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Canon EOS R100 is Canon's entry-level mirrorless camera. In our Canon EOS R100 review, we concluded that if you're just after the basics, this is a decent camera offering good image quality in a lightweight and affordable package. It has no flip out screen, so is more geared towards photography than video or vlogging.

Price check: $499 @ Amazon

NIU KQi3 Pro Electric Scooter: was $799 now $549 @ Best Buy

The NIU KQi3 Pro is one impressive electric scooter. It has a powerful 350W motor that can reach speeds of 20 MPH, and is great on hills, too. It has a 31-mile range, and large 9.5-inch tubeless tires make for a smooth ride. It also has a front and rear mechanical disc brakes as well as a rear electric brake to recover energy.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

Hisense 65" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $899 @ Best Buy

If you want a new 65-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, and beautiful contrast and colors. Gamers will like that this TV has a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It also comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In our Hisense U8K review we said the Editor's Choice TV is "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested."

Price check: $899 @ Amazon

Lenovo Slim Pro 7: was $1,199 now $899 @ Best Buy

In our Lenovo Slim Pro 7 (2023) review, we said this laptop delivered strong performance, solid battery life and a comfortable keyboard. It's also surprisingly good for gaming, thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. This model packs a 14.5-inch 2.5K display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, 16GB memory and 512GB SSD.

13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,249 @ Best Buy

My Best Buy deal! One of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is 5.1mm thick (the thinnest yet), and weighs roughly a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display and 12MP camera. The 13-inch model is on sale for $1,249 for My Best Buy Plus/Total members. (Sign up at Best Buy.)

Price check: $1,299 @ B&H