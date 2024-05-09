Big Skechers sale at Amazon — here's 15 deals I'd buy

Skechers shoes continue to be some of the most popular around. That's because this brand is well known for providing comfortable, supportive sneakers for everyday walks and PR-setting runs. If you're looking to snag yourself a pair, check out this Skechers sale at Amazon.

If you're looking to take up running, I highly recommend the Skechers Women's Go Run Lite Sneakers from $59 at Amazon. They're lightweight, breathable and have responsive Ultra Go cushioning. We rank them as the best Skechers for beginner runners.

Keep scrolling for more of my favorite Skechers deals. And see the deals on Adidas sneakers and apparel I'd buy at Amazon, too.

Skechers deals — Sneakers/shoes

Sketchers Women's Bobs B: was $45 now $26 @ Amazon

These low-profile, casual canvas shoes earn praise from reviewers for wearing and washing well and being comfy. One buyer noted they work on their feet all day in these and don't feel sore. Better yet, you can slip these on and enjoy the support memory foam sole from day one without having to break them in.

Skechers Women's Go Walk 5 Sneaker: was $60 now from $37 @ Amazon

This simple slip-on shoe is great for day-to-day wear, or for traveling, as you won’t have to worry about undoing laces when going through security. One of our editors here at Tom’s Guide wore this shoe for miles around CES, and found it comfortable and supportive.

Skechers Men's Relaxed Fit Supreme Bosnia Sandal: was $45 now from $38 @ Amazon

The ultimate sandals for summer are now on sale at Amazon. They have a super-soft plush memory foam footbed and a comfortable fabric strap. They're popular enough to earn a 4.5 star rating based on over 12,000 reviews.

Skechers Mens Moreno Canvas Oxford: was $70 now from $40 @ Amazon

These Skechers Oxfords look smart without sacrificing comfort. They have an energetic Goga Mat Arch and Skechers Air Cooled Memory Foam soles. The insole also wicks moisture, keeping your feet dry.

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Sneaker: was $60 now from $43 @ Amazon

Snag the incredibly comfortable Skechers Go Walk Joy from just $43 at Amazon. They feature a 5Gen cushioned midsole, Air Cooled Goga Mat insole and mesh upper for an incredibly lightweight and supportive pair of shoes. And you don't need to take my word for it — these have over 76,000 positive reviews under their belt.

Skechers Women's Martha Stewart Cordova Classic: was $80 now $54 @ Amazon

Designed by lifestyle icon Martha Stewart, we love that this collab is joining the Amazon sale fun. The retro-inspired look offers an elevated design if you're looking for a trendy white sneaker but need a shock-absorbing midsole for 24/7 comfort.

Skechers Men's Go Max-Athletic Air Slip on Walking Shoe: was $60 now $55 @ Amazon

These Skechers were made for walking. They feature a mesh fabric upper with cushioned, supportive sole design. They also use the company's Goga max technology insole with high-rebound cushioning to keep your feet comfortable for hours on end regardless of the terrain you're walking on.

Skechers Women's Dazzling Haze Slip Ins: was $75 now from $60 @ Amazon

These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activities like walking, light resistance training and dance cardio.

Skechers Men's Slip-Ins Max Cushioning Elite Smooth Transition: was $110 now from $90 @ Amazon

These hands-free Skechers are on sale at Amazon. They're lightweight, comfortable enough to wear all day and great for walks. We said wearing them was like walking on a cloud in our Skechers Slip-ins Max Cushioning Smooth review.

Skechers deals — Apparel

Skechers Go Walk High Waisted Bike Short: was $39 now $16 @ Amazon

Ideal for biking, walking or working out, these Go Walk High Waisted 10-inch shorts feature a soft, cotton-like feel with a high-waisted waistband. It has exterior side pockets and its spandex blend fabric features 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking and UPF 40+ properties.

Skechers Men's Hoodless Hoodie: was $59 now from $23 @ Amazon

This Skechers Men's Hoodless Hoodie is on sale at Amazon. A huge 49% discount applies to certain sizes and colors, so make sure to check for on-page coupons. This relaxed fit hoodie has ribbed trim, a stretch fit and is made of breathable material.

Skechers Women's Restful Crew: was $44 now from $24 @ Amazon

Made of Skechluxe french terry fabric, this Crew shirt is on sale with up to $20 off. It comes in a range of tasteful, muted colors and is soft and silky to the touch. Plus, it has long, rouched sleeves that give a cute oversized look.