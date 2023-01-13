I walked 27 miles in 4 days in these Skechers — and my feet never felt better

One of the most common pieces of advice when going to CES is to wear a good pair of shoes. As a veteran of more trade shows than I can count, I can attest that this adage holds true. There's nothing worse than sore feet.

In preparation for CES 2023, I decided to get a new pair of shoes, as I knew I'd be walking for miles and standing most of the day for four or five days straight.

After reading Jane McGuire (our fitness editor)'s story on how she walked 100 miles in the Skechers slip-on shoes, I decided to give them a try. And did they come through.

I didn't go with the exact same model Jane tried (the Skechers Slip-in Max Cushioning Advantageous), but instead went for the Skechers Go Walk Max, which came in a nice Navy Blue with a white sole. I liked that they were very plain, with few markings on the outside — kind of like a pair of boat shoes. Unlike Jane, who found hers a bit too large, the Go Walk Max' felt perfectly sized for my foot.

Even better: I scored them for just $45 on Zappos (opens in new tab).

One of the first things that drew me to the Skechers was that they were slip-on shoes, which are great if you have to go through airport security. There's nothing worse than fumbling with shoelaces when you're trying to get to your gate on time. (Ironically, I was able to keep my shoes on when going through security at Newark airport).

Once at the show, the Skechers were ace. According to the Garmin Epix 2 on my wrist, over the course of four days — Tuesday through Friday — I walked a total of 27.1 miles (53,878 steps), averaging roughly 6.8 miles per day. Thursday alone, I walked nearly 10 miles, as I traipsed back and forth from the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center a couple of times.

Yet, in all that time, my feet felt incredibly comfortable. The insole, made of what Skechers calls "Goga Max" was very cushiony, and provided a nice little spring in the heel.

The only drawback I found, if you can call it that, is that the upper portion of the shoe is a breathable mesh fabric. Normally, this is great (sweaty feet = stinky feet) but it's not ideal when standing outside on a cold winter day; the cold air penetrated right into my toes. You'll want to avoid puddles, too, as water will seep right in.

Other than that, though, I've found them to be a great-looking and comfortable pair of shoes that are definitely going to be my go-to the next time I travel.