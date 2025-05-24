Best Memorial Day weekend deals under $50 — all the budget items I'm adding to my cart now

As a deals writer, my job is to bring you the very best bargains — and this Memorial Day weekend, it's no surprise that I'm seeing some extra impressive deals to fit any budget. In fact, many Memorial Day sales just so happen to be under the $50 mark.

For instance, you can snag the Brightech Outdoor String Lights for just $20, which hold the number one spot on our guide to the best solar lights. If you're looking for a pair of quality-yet-affordable headphones, we recommend the Sony WH-CH520, which are marked down to the low price of $39. Plus, you can grab the ever-so-popular YETI Rambler for just $28 in a summery Key Lime hue.

From athletic apparel and bluetooth speakers to handy kitchen appliances and outdoor essentials, I've rounded up 25 Memorial Day Weekend deals that won't cost a penny over $49.99. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Best deals under $50

Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $7 at Amazon Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is great for pretty much any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon Anker may be best known for power banks and accessories, but the company's earbuds are great too — and you can save 50% on these which include 22 EQ presets and a tight in-ear fit.

Blink Mini 2: was $39 now $19 at Amazon The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration, you can't go wrong here.

REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack: was $29 now $20 at REI Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $20 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. What more could you ask for?

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39 now $24 at Amazon Amazon's compact smart speaker packs Alexa features into a space-saving design. The Echo Pop delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. Good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the semi-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers.

Yeti Rambler Tumbler w/MagSlider Lid (20oz): was $35 now $28 at Amazon Some Yetis have larger capacities, sure, but if you don't want to lug a heavy tumbler around all day, this one is perfect. It comes with a MagSlider Lid that uses magnets to keep your drinks secure and at the perfect temperature.

JBL Go 3: was $39 now $29 at Amazon The JBL Go 3 is the ideal Bluetooth speaker for traveling and outdoor adventures, and it's dropped to $29 at Amazon. It's IP67 waterproof and dustproof, and ultra-compact in size. But it still offers surprisingly strong sound and up to five hours of playback on a single battery charge.

Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen (2023): was $59 now $34 at Amazon The Ring Indoor Cam (2023) can record 1080p video, scare off intruders with a built-in siren, and detect motion in specified zones. It is more compact than the previous model with the addition of a new privacy shutter and upgraded mount. This is the lowest price we've seen to date.

Brooklinen Marlow Pillow: was $49 now $36 at Brooklinen One of Brooklinen's top-rated pillows, the Marlow, is designed to suit all sleepers, including those prone to sleeping hot. Its fill is crafted from 80% cooling infused memory foam and 20% polyester fibers. I've been sleeping on this pillow for a few months now, and I really love how supportive-yet-cushioned it feels under my head and neck. Another cool feature is that you can adjust the loft with the zippers depending on whether you sleep on your back, side or stomach.

Sony SRS-XB100: was $59 now $38 at Amazon One of the best Bluetooth speakers in terms of portability is on sale right now at Amazon. Believe it or not, this 0.6-pound speaker packs a punch. The orange, light grey and black colors are all included in the promotion.

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker: was $49 now $39 at Amazon This 7-quart slow cooker is the perfect size to house a big batch of chili or queso to snack on all day. Or you can plan ahead and slow cook a melt-in-your-mouth roast with some carrots and potatoes for an easy dinner.

Magic Bullet Blender: was $49 now $39 at Amazon The Magic Bullet Blender is great for athletes, fitness gurus or anyone who's trying to eat healthier. It can be used to make a wide variety of health shakes and smoothies; just add your protein powder of choice and you're set! It can also be used to make pasta sauces and guac.

Keurig K-Express Essentials Matte Black Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $59 now $39 at Walmart The Keurig K-Express is your top choice if you're looking for a low-cost single-serve coffee maker, or a pop of color in your kitchen, as it's available in 6 colorways at Walmart. At just 6.5 inches wide, it's also compact and is ideal for small spaces. You can also brew one cup after another, without waiting for the water to reheat, which sits within the 36oz reserve.

Sony WH-CH520: was $59 now $39 at Best Buy This is a great pair of Sony budget headphones, and this deal makes them even more affordable. You get a comfortable design, solid sound quality and up to 50 hours of battery life along with USB-C charging.

Patagonia Multi Trails 8” Shorts (Men's): was $79 now $43 at Patagonia These shorts are crafted for runners, thanks to reflective extras, a brief liner, two pockets, and an adjustable drawcord on the waist. But, you don't have to be exercising to enjoy a pair of shorts with added utility — especially when they're an extra 45% off. Note: Be sure to use promo code 'FUNHOG' at checkout to get this price.

Hoka Ora Athletic Slide (Unisex): was $60 now $47 at HOKA US Although these aren't sneakers, we just had to throw these slides into the mix. If you're in need of some serious arch support following an intense workout, look no further than Hoka’s recovery slides. They are specifically designed to cradle your feet 24/7 but with added breathability, thanks to the addition of four airflow vents.

Autlaycil 9ft Outdoor Patio Umbrella: was $68 now $49 at Walmart This umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days.