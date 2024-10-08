Dell Canada holiday sale — save up to CAD $1,000 during its alternative Prime Day sale

The 2024 holiday season starts now and Dell Canada is celebrating with a massive holiday preview sale. Semi-annual sales are pretty common at Dell, but this week's sale is more aggressive than usual competing with the likes of October Prime Day.

As part of the Dell Canada Holiday Sale, Dell laptops are starting as low as CAD $399 at Dell right now. Below, I'm rounding up some of the best deals in Dell's current sale. I've hand-picked deals on Dell devices we've tested and/or recommend. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Dell coupons).

Best sales

Dell 34" Gaming Monitor: was $499 now CAD $399 @ Dell

When it comes to productivity, nothing beats an ultrawide monitor. This Dell 34-inch curved ultrawide, model S3422DWG, is on sale for CAD $399. It's a solid deal overall for a 21:9 aspect ratio monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution. It also has an 1800R curve and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $729 now CAD $599 @ Dell

This is an excellent deal that knocks $130 off the Inspiron 15. Its stunning visuals are thanks to the 15.6-inch 1080p 120Hz display that offers a clean, sharp image. Alongside this, you'll find a Core i5-1235U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Alienware Aurora R16: was $2,199 now CAD $1,599 @ Dell

One of the best gaming PCs we've reviewed is now on sale. The new Alienware Aurora R16 packs a Core i7-14700F CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. In our Alienware Aurora R16 review, we said the Editor's Choice rig is a gaming powerhouse with powerful components and enhanced cooling technology.

Dell XPS 8960: was $1,949 now CAD $1,699 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 8960 proves you don't need RGB-lit fans to be a cool gaming PC, delivering top-tier gaming power in an unassuming package. This desktop features a Core i7-14700 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and RTX 4060 GPU. In our Dell XPS 8960 review, we said this is the PC to buy if you want top-tier performance in a very unassuming package.