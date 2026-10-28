Whenever Samsung launches a new flagship tablet, it's usually the Ultra model that gets most of the attention. With its massive 14.6-inch display, it's not surprising that the South Korean electronics giant would want its biggest and most impressive device all over its marketing materials, but that doesn't mean you should overlook the Galaxy Tab S12 Plus. This isn't like the difference between Samsung's Galaxy S26 Plus and S26 Ultra — both tablets are practically identical in terms of software and horsepower, with only a few minor downgrades on the smaller model.

Granted, I've only had the Galaxy Tab S12 Plus for a couple of weeks, but I already think it's the better buy for many people. If you're looking for what is essentially the Android equivalent of Apple's 13-inch iPad Pro M5, chances are you're not shopping for the biggest tablet Samsung can physically make — most people will want something a little more portable, with a premium screen, strong performance, excellent battery life, pen support and enough versatility to handle both work and entertainment. In that sense, the 12.6-inch Tab S12 Plus feels more practical.

Lately, it's become the device I find myself using more than almost anything else, and honestly, I find its size far more practical to use on a day-to-day basis than the Ultra models I've tested in the past. Not only have I been neglecting other devices, like my Nintendo Switch 2, since its arrival, but I've even started using it over my actual phone.

The display feels like the sweet spot

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / Stephen Lambrechts)

Having spent years alternating between smaller tablets that can feel a bit restrictive and larger models that aren't always practical to carry around, the Tab S12's 12.6-inch display feels just right. That might make me sound like Goldilocks, but the display is large enough for movies and TV shows to feel immersive, while the tablet itself is slim and compact enough to easily slip into a messenger bag or backpack.

And that's before I get to the display's picture quality — I've been rewatching “The Sopranos” on my last few train rides, and this AMOLED panel has consistently delivered rich colours, excellent contrast and stunning brightness, while its 120Hz refresh rate makes navigating its UI feel incredibly snappy. Although Tom's Guide has yet to run its usual lab tests on the Tab S12 Plus, Samsung quotes the same peak brightness figures as the larger Tab S12 Ultra, which delivered excellent results in our testing and remains one of the best tablet displays we've reviewed, significantly outperforming the iPad Pro M5.

Of course, glare is still a concern. This being Australia, the sun can be particularly brutal during morning commutes, making reflections more noticeable than I'd like. It's not enough to ruin the viewing experience, and the display is bright enough to push through most lighting conditions, but I did find myself wishing Samsung had included some form of anti-reflective coating. Given how much time I spend using the tablet outside the house, that would probably be the one display upgrade I'd put at the top of my wishlist for the next generation.

I've ended up reading more comics than watching TV shows

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / Stephen Lambrechts)

Truth be told, I've probably spent more time reading comics on the Tab S12 Plus than watching TV shows, which wasn't something I expected going in. I've been catching up on DC's Absolute Batman series (excellent) and the latest Lobo run (ridiculous, but fun) whenever I get the chance, and it made me realise how much I missed the hobby.

And, after attempting to read comics on a variety of foldable smartphones (not ideal), the 12.6-inch screen on the Tab S12 Plus feels downright luxurious by comparison, allowing me to take in the glorious artwork in its entirety. Also, its AMOLED display makes the artwork look super crisp, with colours that pop with amazing vibrancy, and true blacks that allow for inky shadows and detailed line work.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / Stephen Lambrechts)

Quite a few times now I've found myself opening a comic just to fill ten or fifteen minutes and then realising I've been sitting there for the better part of an hour. It's obviously a fantastic screen for comics, though I think its portability is just as important — the Tab S12 Plus is easy enough to take almost anywhere, which means it's usually close at hand when the urge to read strikes.

Reading comics also had the knock-on effect of inspiring me to use the S Pen more often. I used to draw quite a bit in my younger days, and in a comic book style. Lately, I've been using Split Screen View on the Tab S12 Plus to look at particularly striking comic panels on one side of the display while attempting to sketch it in Clip Studio Paint on the other, which is so handy. And now that I've started getting used to the Clip Studio Paint app, the next step is to do some basic drawing tutorials focused on 3D figures and poses.

Its Pro Keyboard is quality

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / Stephen Lambrechts)

There's no sugar-coating it: Samsung's Pro Keyboard for the Galaxy Tab S12 Plus is expensive. At $350 / £289 / AU$499 for the keyboard alone, it's more expensive than many entry-level Chromebook devices. Add that to the cost of the tablet and you're looking at the kind of money that could buy a pretty decent laptop.

Having spent some time using it, though, I can at least understand where some of that money is going. The aluminium construction gives the tablet a much sturdier feel when it's sitting on a desk, and both the keyboard and trackpad are good enough that it makes you feel like you're using an actual laptop. The only thing that regularly reminds me it's still a tablet is the U-shaped support built into the hinge, which folds out behind the display and sticks out a little further than you'd expect once it's open. I also love how firmly its magnets snap to the Tab S12 Plus — it's surprisingly hard to detach from the keyboard unless you hold the support stand and tilt the tablet forward.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / Stephen Lambrechts)

Most of my workday revolves around writing, research, photo editing, and responding to emails and Slack messages, and the Tab S12 Plus is more than capable of handling all that. Admittedly, I prefer to do the bulk of my feature writing on a mechanical keyboard, but I can take care of most other tasks on the Tab S12 Plus without any real hassles. The keyboard also sports a large trackpad with physical click functionality, a dedicated button to switch on DeX mode, an AI key and a programmable hot key to launch your favourite apps. I also realised fairly late in the game that the keyboard is backlit — you just have to hold the Fn key and hit F12 to switch the backlight on and cycle through its three brightness settings.

My only real gripe is that it's a fingerprint magnet. The brushed aluminium looks great fresh out of the box, but it was absolutely covered in fingerprints after I passed it around the office for a few minutes. It's hardly a deal-breaker, though I ended up having to wipe the prints off with a tech wipe.

Bigger isn’t always better

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / Stephen Lambrechts)

The Ultra might be the flashiest product in Samsung’s Tab S12 line-up, but in daily use, bigger isn’t always better. A 14.6-inch screen basically demands a desk, whereas the Tab S12 Plus still feels like a tablet you can actually hold. It’s light and thin enough to comfortably use without tiring your arms, but with a 12.6-inch display that's still big enough to get creative on.

It does come with a couple of downgrades compared to the Ultra — it only has a single camera on its rear compared to the Ultra’s dual camera setup, and for some reason the Tab S12 Plus doesn’t get the same Wi-Fi 7 support as the Ultra, topping out at Wi-Fi 6E instead — but I don’t think either of those concessions should be considered deal breakers.

That said, with a starting price of $1,199 / £1,199 / AU$1,999, it isn't cheap. Factoring in that pricey Pro Keyboard does make you start considering a laptop as an alternative, especially if you prefer full desktop apps. Still, being able to jump from a casual handheld tablet to a proper DeX workstation in seconds is something most 2-in-1 laptops just can't pull off. It’s versatile, easy to take anywhere, and actually fits the way I live and work — which is why it’s quietly become my favourite tablet.

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