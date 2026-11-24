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Black Friday Apple deals LIVE: I’m tracking all the best deals on MacBooks, AirPods, iPads, iPhones, Apple Watches — up to 40% off
Save hundreds with these epic Apple deals
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest updates
Black Friday is here, and with it comes major Apple discounts. The new MacBook Neo is seeing one of its first discounts since its launch price increased from $599 to $699 in June — it's currently $649 at Amazon.
If you need a new smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 12 is currently a huge $100 off at Amazon. Or, if you want the budget model, the SE 3 (my personal smartwatch) is just $179 at Amazon.
However, I wouldn't wait to snap up these deals. Yesterday the AirPods Pro 3 dropped to their lowest ever price of $149 — and promptly sold out at Amazon. Thankfully, the AirPods Pro 3 are still available for $149 at Walmart and $149 at Best Buy, but Amazon is fresh out.
Apple Black Friday Deals: Quick Links
- shop all Apple deals at Amazon
- iPhone: accessories from $14 @ Amazon
- iPhone 17e: 4 lines for $25/line @ T-Mobile
- Apple TV: was $14 now $7 @ Apple
- AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 @ Best Buy (sold out at Amazon)
- Apple Watch 12: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
- MacBook Neo (256GB): was $699 now $649 at Amazon
Editor's Picks
iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile
T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 18 Pro for free when you open a new line and use three T-Mobile Picks. (T-Mobile's new data plans offer up to 3 Picks or free perks, such as DashPass by DoorDash or Netflix Standard. The number of Picks you get is based on the plan's price or how many phone lines are on your plan). In our iPhone 18 Pro review, we said it's the best phone money can buy. The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display (2622 x 1206), A20 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto lens w/ 4x zoom, and an 18MP front camera.
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I didn't expect to see this deal. The new iPad mini A20 Pro is $100 off. The new model sports a larger 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR Display (2316 x 1512), A20 Pro CPU, 24% smaller bezels than its predecessor, and better audio. You also get a 12MP camera on the front and back and Wi-Fi 7 support. The base models (128GB/256GB) boast a 5-core CPU with 2 super cores and 3 efficiency cores, whereas the 512GB model bumps it to a 6-core CPU with 2 super cores and 4 efficiency cores. This is the first time it's on sale.
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In our AirPods Pro 3 review, we said these earbuds are the best AirPods yet. With features like Live Translation, heart rate tracking, and integrated Siri, they're ideal if you want your earbuds to work for you. But if you "just" want industry-leading earbuds with perfect sound and great ANC, the Pro 3 won't let you down.
Price check: $149 @ Walmart | Sold out @ Amazon
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Apple Watch Series 12 delivers the line's most accurate heart rate sensing yet, alongside a suite of advanced health and fitness features. It's powered by Apple's new S11 chip, which enables new Audio Intelligence features like Live Rewind and Siri Recap.
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It's a minor discount, but we'll take it. The MacBook Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. There's also the option to add TouchID and a 512GB SSD for a total price of $699. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close in terms of bang for your buck.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
$250 off MacBook Air M5 13-inch
If you want something a little more powerful than the Neo, the M5 MacBook Air is currently $250 off. At $1,049, it’s still $400 pricier than the Neo, but the adept 10-core M5 chip can power demanding programs like Photoshop.
And — don’t tell PC users — but I’ve got a MacBook Pro, and it games just fine. I really don’t understand when people say Macs are bad for gaming. Sure, there’s not as much range, but the games you can get? Perfect. I play The Sims 4 with all the settings on max, and there’s zero lag, zero latency.
- MacBook Air M5 13-inch: was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Best Buy
MacBook Neo $50 off — but a deal’s a deal
When the MacBook Neo was released earlier this year, its MSRP felt almost too good to be true. An entry-level laptop capable of internet browsing, running word processors, and basic applications is a student’s dream, and all for $599? Perfect.
However, thanks to RAMaggeddon, Apple increased the price to $699 in June. Although this Black Friday discount hasn’t brought the Neo down to its original launch price (sad!), it’s $50 off right now.
Maybe we’ll see a better discount closer to the big day, but for right now, this is the Neo’s best price.
- MacBook Neo: was $699 now $649 @ Amazon
AirPods Pro 3 sold out at Amazon — Best Buy and Walmart are your best friends
Yesterday, the AirPods Pro 3 dropped to a record-low price of $149. For the best earbuds money can buy, this is a fantastic deal. As expected, though, word’s got out — and the AirPods Pro 3 are sold out at Amazon.
You can still get the Pro 3 at Walmart and Best Buy, but I wouldn’t wait if you want a pair. I’m not sure how long stock will last.
- AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart
- AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 @ Best Buy
Welcome to the live blog!
I’m Erin, and I’m here to help you find the best Apple Black Friday deals. I’m a self-professed “Apple girlie”, so I’m the perfect person to get stuck in with Apple deals. I’ll be helping you find the best savings on MacBooks, iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and everything in between.
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