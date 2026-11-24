Black Friday Apple deals LIVE (Image credit: Tom's Guide / Apple) Staff picked deals:

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2. Editor's Choice

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Black Friday is here, and with it comes major Apple discounts. The new MacBook Neo is seeing one of its first discounts since its launch price increased from $599 to $699 in June — it's currently $649 at Amazon.

If you need a new smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 12 is currently a huge $100 off at Amazon. Or, if you want the budget model, the SE 3 (my personal smartwatch) is just $179 at Amazon.

However, I wouldn't wait to snap up these deals. Yesterday the AirPods Pro 3 dropped to their lowest ever price of $149 — and promptly sold out at Amazon. Thankfully, the AirPods Pro 3 are still available for $149 at Walmart and $149 at Best Buy, but Amazon is fresh out.

Editor's Picks

iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 18 Pro for free when you open a new line and use three T-Mobile Picks. (T-Mobile's new data plans offer up to 3 Picks or free perks, such as DashPass by DoorDash or Netflix Standard. The number of Picks you get is based on the plan's price or how many phone lines are on your plan). In our iPhone 18 Pro review, we said it's the best phone money can buy. The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display (2622 x 1206), A20 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto lens w/ 4x zoom, and an 18MP front camera. Read more Read less ▼

Editor's Choice Apple 8.5" iPad mini (A20 Pro): was $699 now $599 at Amazon I didn't expect to see this deal. The new iPad mini A20 Pro is $100 off. The new model sports a larger 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR Display (2316 x 1512), A20 Pro CPU, 24% smaller bezels than its predecessor, and better audio. You also get a 12MP camera on the front and back and Wi-Fi 7 support. The base models (128GB/256GB) boast a 5-core CPU with 2 super cores and 3 efficiency cores, whereas the 512GB model bumps it to a 6-core CPU with 2 super cores and 4 efficiency cores. This is the first time it's on sale. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 at Best Buy In our AirPods Pro 3 review, we said these earbuds are the best AirPods yet. With features like Live Translation, heart rate tracking, and integrated Siri, they're ideal if you want your earbuds to work for you. But if you "just" want industry-leading earbuds with perfect sound and great ANC, the Pro 3 won't let you down. Price check: $149 @ Walmart | Sold out @ Amazon Read more Read less ▼

Lowest Price! Save $100 Apple Watch Series 12: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Apple Watch Series 12 delivers the line's most accurate heart rate sensing yet, alongside a suite of advanced health and fitness features. It's powered by Apple's new S11 chip, which enables new Audio Intelligence features like Live Rewind and Siri Recap. Read more Read less ▼