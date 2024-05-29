Amazon's massive sale has deals from $6 — 37 deals I'd buy on OLED TVs, laptops, apparel and more

Amazon's Memorial Day sales are over, but not to worry, there are still plenty of deals up for grabs. Whether you're looking to get outdoors with some new activewear, score some video games, or upgrade your smart home, now's the time to do so.

LG's new midrange OLED, the LG 42-inch C4 OLED 4K TV is $1,296 at Amazon. This deal takes $200 off one of the best TVs we've reviewed. It delivers incredible picture quality and great gaming features, too.

You can also grab the 10.9-inch iPad (WiFi/64GB) for $299 at Amazon. This is a new all-time low price for Apple's entry-level tablet. Make sure to click the on-page coupon to get the full discount.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite deals in Amazon's latest sale. Plus, check out this massive laptop sale on MacBooks, Chromebooks and more and the deals I'd buy in Amazon's Skechers sale.

Apparel

Amazon Essentials apparel: deals from $6 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off its line of Amazon Essentials apparel. The sale includes shorts, sweatshirts, jogger pants, t-shirts, and more.

Adidas: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Amazon has a sale on Adidas gear from $10. You can score sneakers, activewear, apparel and accessories in men's, women's and kids' sizes.

Levi's jeans: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Snag deals on Levi's jeans and other apparel from $19. The sale includes shorts, T-shirts, jackets, jeans and more. However, note that prices vary by your choice of size and color.

Video Games

Video game sale: $25 off $250 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking $25 off eligible video game purchases of $250 or more. The sale makes sense if you're going to buy a console or multiple games. For instance, you can get the Switch OLED on sale for $324 after discount ($25 off). Just add $250 or more to your cart and Amazon will automatically deduct $25 at checkout.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

Immerse yourself into the world of Star Wars by assuming the role of young Jedi Knight Cal Kestis. He and his friends must protect themselves against the evil Galactic Empire while exploring distinct planets across a stunning universe. Star Wars: Jedi Survivor continues from the first game (Fallen Order) and focuses on how the galaxy is increasingly getting darker the more the Empire takes control.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The long dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Starfield: was $69 now $32 @ Amazon

Become a space explorer and scavenge every corner of the universe in this visually stunning RPG. Starfield features open worlds containing mysterious artifacts you can obtain on your mission in the stars. Get creative with your character profile and spaceship when building your own narrative. This game is an absolute bargain with over 50% off at Amazon.

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $32 @ Amazon

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Final Fantasy XVI: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

Final Fantasy is one of the most beloved video game franchises of all time. Sure, Final Fantasy XVI isn't as talked about as Final Fantasy VII or some of the other huge hits from the past, but it's still a well-rounded RPG that's worth playing if you're a fan of the franchise and its gameplay. And at $34, it's a lot of gameplay for a relatively low cost.

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $40 @ Amazon

A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.

Elden Ring: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

A collaboration between developer FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls, and acclaimed fantasy author George R. R. Martin, Elden Ring is a stunning open-world action RPG where every victory is hard-fought. You'll die frequently, but the sense of satisfaction that comes after downing a hulking boss after dozens of defeats is practically unmatched in all of gaming. Now is the ideal time to jump into Elden Ring ahead of its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion launching in June.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $57 @ Amazon

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

Price check: $57 @ Walmart

Laptops

Asus 14" Chromebook C424: was $249 now $219 @ Amazon

If you need a cheap laptop for everyday browsing and streaming, this Asus Chromebook should do the job. It has a 14-inch FHD display, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It's also very portable, weighing 2.87 pounds and measuring 0.71 inches thick.

Acer Aspire 3: was $339 now $299 @ Amazon

The Acer Aspire 3 is an awesome choice for anyone looking for a laptop on a budget. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS touch display, Intel Core i3-N305 Processor, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 128GB NVMe SSD. This deal is for the stylish Silver color.

HP Pavilion 15" laptop: was $944 now $739 @ Amazon

Amazon has sliced the price of this HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop. It's an excellent machine for working and everyday tasks packing an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's also great for watching videos and streaming thanks to its Full HD IPS micro-edge display. Plus, it sports a solid eight hours of battery life, and can be charged to 50% within just 45 minutes.

MacBook Air 15 (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon

The new 15-inch MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Price check: $1,199 @ Best Buy | $1,199 @ B&H

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart

Amazon 43" 4K Omni Fire TV: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The 43-inch Omni Fire TV brings HDR 10/HLG support to a smaller 4K screen for those who can't fit a 50-inch or larger TV into their living room. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we said its a solid TV that performed well in day to say use. At list price, you'll find better/cheaper options for your money, but now that it's on sale it's a much better value.

Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $448 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,296 @ Amazon

The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.

Price check: $1,296 @ Walmart

Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,597 @ Amazon

Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 120Hz refresh rate. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers and everyone in between. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports and HDR10+/HLG support. However, note that the newer Samsung S95D OLED is now available.

Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy

iPad

11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $599 now $569 @ Amazon

The 2024 iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.

Price check: $599 @ Best Buy

Phones

Boost Infinite: $0.01 iPhone 15 w/ unlimited for $60/month @ Amazon

Amazon is offering the iPhone 15 for $0.01 when you sign up for Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, after 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

OnePlus 12R: was $599 now $529 @ Amazon

The OnePlus 12R makes our list of the best phones as the best value Android phone. Our OnePlus 12R review praised this phone's incredible battery life, powerful Snapdragon performance and beautiful display. In terms of specs, it has a 6.78 inch 120Hz screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and 8GB RAM/128GB storage. You also get 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 16MP front cameras.

Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The Pixel 8 Pro features a vivid 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) lenses. There's also a 10.5MP front camera. In our Pixel 8 Pro review, we said it's a big leap for AI with lots of helpful photo and assistant features.

Headphones

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The Apple AirPods are one of the most beloved true-wireless earbuds on the market. They feature solid battery life, easy setup and good sound quality. The charging case is convenient and lets you keep your music and podcasts going even longer. At this price, they're definitely worth picking up if you're an iPhone owner.

Price check: $99 @ Best Buy

JBL Live 660NC: was $199 now $124 @ Amazon

Get some of the best budget noise-cancelling headphones for over $60 off. In our JBL Live 660NC review, we praised these headphones' long battery life, effective noise cancellation and bass-forward sound. They have a tight, stable fit, although we sometimes found them uncomfortable to wear.

Appliances

Cosori Mini Air Fryer: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

This 2.1-quart air fryer is ideal for single-serving items like sides, snacks and wings. At under five pounds, it's easy to move between rooms or stow away in a cabinet when you don't need it. This is a perfect fit for a university student who wants a discrete way to heat up leftovers from the mini fridge in their dorm. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.

Toshiba EM925A5A-SS Countertop Microwave: was $144 now $97 at Amazon

We think this Toshiba microwave is the best microwave we've tested, and it's budget-friendly too. This model delivered consistent even cooking performance and we liked the preprogrammed and express settings.