Best Amazon deals under $50 ahead of Prime Day — 21 deals I'd shop now on Yeti, Carhartt, Lego, Switch games, headphones, smart home tech and more

We’re just a few weeks out from Amazon Prime Day deals, but you don’t need to wait a day longer to start making some savings. Some of my favorite products have seen epic discounts ahead of the event, with many dropping under the $50 mark.

For example, right now you can get up to 20% off Yeti tumblers, mugs and coolers. This includes the popular Yeti Rambler 42 oz Straw Mug on sale for $36 at Amazon. Plus, you can currently shop Carhartt deals from $9 and Lego deals from $8.

And coming right in under $50 is the Ring Battery Doorbell on sale for $49 at Amazon. We rank this as one of the best video doorbells you can buy, and it’s a steal at this price.

My favorite deals under $50

YETI sale: up to 25% off @ Amazon

If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear!

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $6.

Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The best Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, but early Prime deals are slashing the prices of select sets. You can get everything from Disney to Star Wars as well as generic sets.

SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual Drive Go USB-A/USB-C: was $21 now $16 at Amazon This little SanDisk drive holds up to 128GB of your files in a lightweight plastic chassis that fits in the palm of your hand. The drive has a rotating plastic cover that shields either the USB-A or USB-C end from the world while freeing the other up to plug into your laptop, PC, smartphone or tablet, allowing you to easily move up to 128GB of files between devices.

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

Switch games sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering big discounts on Switch games. As part of this week's sale, you can find popular titles on sale from $19. The sale includes Just Dance 2025, Sonic Superstars and more.

Apparel

Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. This includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11.

Skechers Bobs Copa (Women's): was $55 now $21 at Amazon Score these comfortable Skechers sneakers starting from $21. They feature a Skechers memory foam footbed and come in four stylish color options. Reviewers on Amazon say these are sturdy and fit true to size.

Audio

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.

Beats Flex Wireless: was $69 now $39 at Amazon While they aren't technically true wireless, on account of the wire that connects the buds, the Flex are a great pair of fitness earbuds. They're super comfortable thanks to their lightweight, and this deal is a solid discount.

1More SonoFlow SE: was $54 now $49 at Amazon They may cost less than $55, but the 1More SonoFlow SE are still an incredible pair of headphones. Packing 50-hour battery life, robust sound, great ANC and excellent sound quality, these 'phones delivery pretty much everything you could want for a very low price. In our 1More SonoFlow SE review, we rated them 4/5 stars.

Smart home

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $49 at Amazon At just $49, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.

Gifts

Stanley All Day Slim Bottle (20 oz): was $30 now $19 at Amazon Not a fan of straws or chug lids? The Stanley All Day Slim Bottle Water Bottle has a twist lid and a slim design that you can easily sip and effortlessly slip into your bag or backpack. Like many Stanley cups, it's insulated to keep your drinks at their optimum temperature and it fits in most car cup holders.

Mzoo Sleep Eye Mask: was $28 now $19 at Amazon The MZOO sleep mask is an Amazon best seller sporting over 73,500 perfect reviews from customers who give it the "night shifter seal of approval," and say it provides 100% darkness while the pressure it puts on the eyes is "just perfect." This sleep mask will see you through your summer flights with more $$$ to spend on snacks onboard.

Yeti Rambler Straw Mug (42 oz): was $45 now $36 at Amazon The 42oz Rambler Straw Mug is on sale for a nice 20% discount. With its large handle and straw, it's one of the most comfortable Yeti mugs to drink from and it has the capacity to keep you hydrated all day.

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed: was $59 now $39 at Amazon We can't forget about our furry friends! This orthopedic dog bed is designed to give your pet a deep, dreamy sleep and provide the perfect amount of pressure relief and joint support. It comes in several sizes for all kinds of pups and dozens of fun colors.