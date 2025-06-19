Best Amazon deals under $50 ahead of Prime Day — 21 deals I'd shop now on Yeti, Carhartt, Lego, Switch games, headphones, smart home tech and more
We’re just a few weeks out from Amazon Prime Day deals, but you don’t need to wait a day longer to start making some savings. Some of my favorite products have seen epic discounts ahead of the event, with many dropping under the $50 mark.
For example, right now you can get up to 20% off Yeti tumblers, mugs and coolers. This includes the popular Yeti Rambler 42 oz Straw Mug on sale for $36 at Amazon. Plus, you can currently shop Carhartt deals from $9 and Lego deals from $8.
And coming right in under $50 is the Ring Battery Doorbell on sale for $49 at Amazon. We rank this as one of the best video doorbells you can buy, and it’s a steal at this price.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Amazon deals under $50. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes, and see this Ring sale at Amazon with up to 50% off.
My favorite deals under $50
YETI sale: up to 25% off @ Amazon
If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear!
Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $6.
Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon
The best Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, but early Prime deals are slashing the prices of select sets. You can get everything from Disney to Star Wars as well as generic sets.
This little SanDisk drive holds up to 128GB of your files in a lightweight plastic chassis that fits in the palm of your hand. The drive has a rotating plastic cover that shields either the USB-A or USB-C end from the world while freeing the other up to plug into your laptop, PC, smartphone or tablet, allowing you to easily move up to 128GB of files between devices.
It's since been replaced by another model, but the Iniu 10000mAh Portable Charger is a previous winner on our list of the best power banks. Combining its compact size, 10,000 mAh battery capacity, and two USB-A ports, it's the affordable portable charger for anyone that needs on-the-go power.
Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.
Switch games sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon
Amazon is offering big discounts on Switch games. As part of this week's sale, you can find popular titles on sale from $19. The sale includes Just Dance 2025, Sonic Superstars and more.
Apparel
Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long.
Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon
Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. This includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11.
Score these comfortable Skechers sneakers starting from $21. They feature a Skechers memory foam footbed and come in four stylish color options. Reviewers on Amazon say these are sturdy and fit true to size.
Audio
If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.
While they aren't technically true wireless, on account of the wire that connects the buds, the Flex are a great pair of fitness earbuds. They're super comfortable thanks to their lightweight, and this deal is a solid discount.
They may cost less than $55, but the 1More SonoFlow SE are still an incredible pair of headphones. Packing 50-hour battery life, robust sound, great ANC and excellent sound quality, these 'phones delivery pretty much everything you could want for a very low price. In our 1More SonoFlow SE review, we rated them 4/5 stars.
The Sony SRS-XB100 is one of the best cheap Bluetooth speakers we’ve tested. In our Sony SRS-XB100 review, we praised its strong sound quality, portable design, and long battery life. It offers a playback range of 131 feet and is IP67 rated against sun, sand, rain and accidental submersion.
Smart home
The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud) and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras.
At just $49, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.
Gifts
Not a fan of straws or chug lids? The Stanley All Day Slim Bottle Water Bottle has a twist lid and a slim design that you can easily sip and effortlessly slip into your bag or backpack. Like many Stanley cups, it's insulated to keep your drinks at their optimum temperature and it fits in most car cup holders.
The MZOO sleep mask is an Amazon best seller sporting over 73,500 perfect reviews from customers who give it the "night shifter seal of approval," and say it provides 100% darkness while the pressure it puts on the eyes is "just perfect." This sleep mask will see you through your summer flights with more $$$ to spend on snacks onboard.
The 42oz Rambler Straw Mug is on sale for a nice 20% discount. With its large handle and straw, it's one of the most comfortable Yeti mugs to drink from and it has the capacity to keep you hydrated all day.
We can't forget about our furry friends! This orthopedic dog bed is designed to give your pet a deep, dreamy sleep and provide the perfect amount of pressure relief and joint support. It comes in several sizes for all kinds of pups and dozens of fun colors.
A buzzy TikTok product, this heat tool promises to straighten hair in a few passes, offering 5 temperatures to choose from. Its amassed more than 56,000 positive reviews for taming frizzy manes into a head full of smooth strands.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
