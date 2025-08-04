Not a typo! The MacBook Air M4 is $200 off right now and lowest price ever

Apple's new MacBook Air M4 tops our list of the best laptops you can buy for very good reason: it's light, speedy and (according to our testing) offers nearly 15 hours of battery life.

It's a great laptop to take to work, school or the coffee shop, and right now it's cheaper than I've ever seen it thanks to Best Buy's big back-to-school laptop sale. For a limited time the 13-inch MacBook Air M4 is $799 at Best Buy, which is a serious $200 discount off the usual $999 asking price.

The discount appears to apply across the retailer's entire stock of MacBook Air M4s, so if you prefer a bigger screen you can also get the 15-inch MacBook Air M4 for $999 at Best Buy.

Personally that's the one I would buy because I'm a big guy with bad eyes so I like a big screen, but if you're more interested in saving money a brand-new 13-inch MacBook Air M4 for $800 is the best deal I've seen yet on these incredible ultraportables.

Here's my colleague Tony Polanco enjoying testing the display of the 15-inch MacBook Air M4. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You can read our full MacBook Air M4 review to see why we call this svelte powerhouse the top value in laptops right now. Even at the standard $999 asking price this thing is hard to beat thanks to its winning combination of high-speed performance, portability and incredible power efficiency.

Now that it's cheaper than I've ever seen it? This is a deal you absolutely don't want to miss if you want a new MacBook Air this year.

I grew up using Windows PCs, but with the advent of Apple silicon it's been hard not to love modern MacBooks. If you skim our 15-inch MacBook Air M4 review you can check out our lab testing results to see exactly how speedy these M4-powered monsters are when it comes to serious work and photo/video editing.

Plus, the new Sky Blue color scheme looks lovely in person and adds a fun splash of color to the standard lineup of black, white and gray laptops you see at the coffee shop.

Frankly, the only drawback is the relatively limited selection of ports you get, as each MacBook Air M4 comes with just two Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack. But that's really all you need these days, and if you want more options you can invest in an inexpensive USB dock to get as many different ports as you need!

But act fast if you want one of the best MacBooks ever made for the lowest price I've ever seen, because I'm confident this deal won't last long.

