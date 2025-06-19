Huge Ring sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day — 7 deals I’d shop with up to 50% off
Amazon is offering crazy discounts on Ring video doorbells and home security cameras ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is on the horizon, but if you’re looking to upgrade your smart home, there’s no need to wait. Right now some of the best video doorbells and security cameras we’ve tested are seeing impressive discounts.
Amazon’s Ring sale is packed with awesome savings. For example, you can get the Ring Battery Doorbell on sale for just $49 at Amazon. We rank this as the best Ring doorbell you can get for under $100, so with 50% off, it’s a total steal.
Some of these deals are reserved for Amazon Prime members, but you can sign up for a free trial if you're not already a member. There’s also a chance some of these items will see bigger discounts on Prime Day itself, but shopping early is a great way to ensure you get the items you want before they sell out.
Best Ring deals
At just $49, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.
If you don't need a spotlight or a floodlight, the Stick Up Cam is a cheaper way to monitor the outside of your house. It features 1080p video and two-way talk. This deal is available for both the plug-in and the battery-powered model.
The Ring Indoor Cam (2023) can record 1080p video, scare off intruders with a built-in siren, and detect motion in specified zones. It is more compact than the previous model with the addition of a new privacy shutter and upgraded mount. Right now you can get a two-pack for $59 — that's the same price as a single camera.
The Ring Battery Doorbell can be easily installed to watch your front door, while the Indoor Cam can be set up in less than ten minutes to view the interior of your home and give you a 1080p HD view complete with motion detection and a privacy cover. Though the Indoor Cam does require a power outlet, it also provides two way audio and noise cancellation and has a wide field of view. The Ring Battery Doorbell is our best value choice for Ring doorbells because it delivers the features we like most in Ring doorbells but still costs less than $100.
We rank the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus as the best video doorbell on the market. While this Wired version must be plugged in, it's still a good buy with this discount. We like that it features 1080p HD video and useful features like Two-Way Talk.
This Ring camera offers protection for your home night and day with its 1080p video feed, Color Night vision, and a spotlight that can illuminate its surroundings. Plus it runs off battery power so you can set it up wherever it's needed. Right now you can get a two pack of cameras for a nice $100 discount.
If you're looking for a Ring alarm kit without the doorbell, then the 14-piece kit (suitable for 2-4 bed homes) is worth checking out. You can save 39% off the usual price, and comes complete with two keypads, one base station, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors, and one range extender.
