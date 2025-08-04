Score! You can get 40% off Adobe Creative Cloud Pro today

Massive savings on monthly and annual plans

There are plenty of back to school promos happening this month, but Adobe is offering a deal no other retailer can match.

Through August 17, you can get a monthly Adobe Creative Cloud Pro subscription plan for $41.99/month at Adobe , which is 40% off the normal subscription price of $69.99/month. (The discount is applicable for 12 months). Alternatively, you can get 40% off a prepaid annual plan and pay $467.93/year (was $779.88/year). Note: The annual plan is $35 cheaper than opting for the monthly plan. (Make sure to check out our ultimate back to school guide for more deals).