Early Prime Day sales under $25 — here's 17 deals from Stanley, Apple, Carhartt and more

Prime Day begins on July 8, but you don't have to wait until then to take advantage of epic savings. Amazon has already released a plethora of early deals on items from top brands — many of which happen to be under the $25 mark.

For instance, if you're looking to upgrade your streaming set up, you can snag the brand new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $24. If you're hoping to find a cheap pair of earbuds, the Anker Soundcore P20i are just $19. And if you need a new water bottle to help you sip in style this summer, the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState (14 oz) is down to $20.

From handy Amazon smart home devices to cool wireless headphones, I've handpicked 17 early Prime Day deals that won't cost a penny over $24.99. Keep scrolling to check them out. For more ways to save, check out the best early 4th of July sales.

Early Prime Day Deals Under $25

Kasa KL110 LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb: was $16 now $8 at Amazon Add a smart bulb to your home for just $9 thanks to this deal. If you own other smart devices, you can connect this bulb via Alexa or Google Home. If not, you can control the bulb fully via the Kasa Smart app. You can set timers, routines, and adjust brightness levels — perfect for movie nights.

Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long. With deals starting at just $9, this is a sale you don't want to miss.

KitchenAid Classic Utility Whisk: was $14 now $10 at Amazon KitchenAid's Classic Utility Whisk is great for beating eggs, whipping meringue, blending batters or keeping the lumps out of your sauces. The sturdy head is constructed of stainless steel wire and the handle is designed for maximum comfort. The elegant design is completed with a pretty Pistachio handle with a saving of 33%.

Lego Roses Building Set: was $14 now $11 at Amazon These Lego Roses really brighten up a living space, and they make for an excellent gift. The set comes with 120 pieces, and is relatively simple to build. What's more, these roses will never wilt!

Antfuny Turkish Beach Towels: was $19 now $14 at Amazon Any towel will technically do for the beach, but this Turkish beach towel set is an option that will make your beach day better. It folds small, is sand-resistant, and dries faster than a normal terry beach towel. Plus, it comes in tons of different prints.

SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual Drive Go USB-A/USB-C: was $21 now $16 at Amazon This little SanDisk drive holds up to 128GB of your files in a lightweight plastic chassis that fits in the palm of your hand. The drive has a rotating plastic cover that shields either the USB-A or USB-C end from the world while freeing the other up to plug into your laptop, PC, smartphone or tablet, allowing you to easily move up to 128GB of files between devices.

Iniu 10,000 mAh Power Bank: was $24 now $17 at Amazon A bunch of us here at Tom's Guide own this charger and love it. Sure, it tends to go on sale often and we recommend it each time because it's so light, portable, and convenient. It's just a $1 shy of its all-time price low right now and an amazing buy if you find yourself running out of juice when you're out or just want peace of mind when traveling.

YETI sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering epic deals on YETI cups, coolers, ice buckets and more starting from $17 ahead of Prime Day. There's plenty of deals to help you sip in style this summer.

Adidas Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now $18 at Amazon Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.

Mzoo Sleep Eye Mask: was $28 now $19 at Amazon The MZOO sleep mask is an Amazon best seller sporting over 73,500 perfect reviews from customers who give it the "night shifter seal of approval," and say it provides 100% darkness while the pressure it puts on the eyes is "just perfect." This sleep mask will see you through your summer flights with more $$$ to spend on snacks onboard.

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack: was $39 now $19 at Amazon An ideal travel backpack for work, this half-price bag comes in a huge array of color options, and has a USB charger so you can keep your phone powered while you're out and about. It's also made of water-resistant material.

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.