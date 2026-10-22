Huge Lowe's sale — last chance for 56% off Halloween decor, plus grab patio heaters and home accents to keep your space cozy

There are only nine days to go until Halloween! This weekend will be the last one before Halloween is here, so it's your last chance to shop for costumes and decorations. But there's no need to worry — Lowe's latest sale includes a massive clearance on everything Halloween, with up to 56% off.

As well as Halloween decorations, you'll also be able to save on appliances, electric fireplaces, patio heaters and cozy home accents for fall. There's a lot to get through, so keep scrolling to see my favorite deals. For more, check out our Lowe's promo codes.

Heaters

Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater: was $329 now $212 at Lowe's For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love. Read more Read less ▼

Lighting

Utilitech Color Choice Round Dimmable LED (6-pack): was $119 now $59 at Lowe's This 6-pack of Utilitech lights is a trending deal at Lowe's, and it's easy to see why when they're 50% off. These dimmable LEDS let you choose the color of light you want, perfect for brighter mornings and cozier evenings. Read more Read less ▼

Cozy fall decor

Dimikai White Bean Bag Chair: was $177 now $150 at Lowe's Spend the fall cozied up on one of the coziest chairs ever. This fluffy bean bag chair has a curved backrest for support, a plush faux fur cover and includes a footstool. Read more Read less ▼

Halloween decor

Save 56% Haunted Living Multi-function Flashing LED Strobe Light: was $9 now $4 at Lowe's For just $4, you might as well grab a couple of these LED strobe lights to brighten up your Halloween display. Made for indoor use, it has a flashing feature to add to the spook factor. Read more Read less ▼

Haunted Living 3-ft Motion Activated Talking Lighted Skeleton Animatronic: was $99 now $49 at Lowe's Now that Halloween is so close, a lot of decorations are seeing very significant price drops. This animatronic skeleton is one example. Its 3ft size and exaggerated proportions put it more on the silly than the terrifying side, which just adds to its charm. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% Joyfy 9 ft Halloween Inflatable UFO Alien Decoration: was $81 now $53 at Lowe's This has to be one of the most unique Halloween decorations I've seen so far this year — and it's on sale with 35% off. This light-up inflatable UFO will make your decor look out of this world, and there's space to stand inside to add to the effect. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor

Blackstone 36" Original Omnivore Griddle: was $399 now $299 at Lowe's Grilling season doesn't have to end, especially if you can keep cozy with a patio heater and some hot & tasty grub. This 36" Original Omnivore Griddle will cook up meals from lunch to dinner and even has a built-in bottle opener for your drinks. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% Xizzi Sunrise Rattan Outdoor Sectional: was $1,139 now $699 at Lowe's This sectional from Xizzi has seen an impressive discount. You can take your pick of four couch cushion colors to match the rest of your decor, and truly relax thanks to this couch's sturdy, weather resistant frame. Read more Read less ▼