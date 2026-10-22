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Huge Lowe's sale — last chance for 56% off Halloween decor, plus grab patio heaters and home accents to keep your space cozy

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Don't miss out on Lowe's great Halloween deals!

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There are only nine days to go until Halloween! This weekend will be the last one before Halloween is here, so it's your last chance to shop for costumes and decorations. But there's no need to worry — Lowe's latest sale includes a massive clearance on everything Halloween, with up to 56% off.

As well as Halloween decorations, you'll also be able to save on appliances, electric fireplaces, patio heaters and cozy home accents for fall. There's a lot to get through, so keep scrolling to see my favorite deals. For more, check out our Lowe's promo codes.

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Heaters

EdenDirect 800-Watt Ceramic Indoor Electric Space Heater
EdenDirect 800-Watt Ceramic Indoor Electric Space Heater : was $78 now $66 at Lowe's

Before it gets too cold, grab this compact space heater deal. It delivers 800 watts of heating power and has features like a 12-hour timer and auto shutoff. As a bonus, it doubles as a heater for beverages and flameless candles.

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Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater
Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater: was $329 now $212 at Lowe's

For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.

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Lighting

Lithonia Lighting 150-Watt EQ Hardwired LED
Lithonia Lighting 150-Watt EQ Hardwired LED: was $39 now $34 at Lowe's

These energy-efficient security lights will make it easier to enjoy your living space, especially now that evenings are getting darker. They're also brightness-adjustable and easy to install.

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Utilitech Color Choice Round Dimmable LED (6-pack)
Utilitech Color Choice Round Dimmable LED (6-pack): was $119 now $59 at Lowe's

This 6-pack of Utilitech lights is a trending deal at Lowe's, and it's easy to see why when they're 50% off. These dimmable LEDS let you choose the color of light you want, perfect for brighter mornings and cozier evenings.

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Cozy fall decor

National Tree Company 12-in Harvest Free standing decoration
National Tree Company 12-in Harvest Free standing decoration: was $27 now $22 at Lowe's

This cozy lantern decoration just screams fall, so it's perfect to add to your table this time of year. Inside you'll find fall leaves, pine cones and battery-operated LED lights.

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Hastings Home 60-in x 70-in Fleece Throw
Hastings Home 60-in x 70-in Fleece Throw: was $31 now $25 at Lowe's

This fleece blanket is cozy to the max! I especially love the mocha brown color. It's velvety soft to the touch and resistant to fading — making it suitable for use year-round, both indoors and out.

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Sweetcrispy 14-in W x 47-in H Arch Black Framed Full Length Mirror
Sweetcrispy 14-in W x 47-in H Arch Black Framed Full Length Mirror: was $65 now $49 at Lowe's

This versatile mirror will elevate the style levels in your room, and it can be displayed in multiple ways — propped against the wall or mounted. You could even pop it on the back of your door with the included hooks.

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PIGFDK Round 5ft Hand Woven Jute Area Rug
Save 50%
PIGFDK Round 5ft Hand Woven Jute Area Rug: was $247 now $123 at Lowe's

For the perfect farmhouse look, grab this jute rug with 50% off. It looks excellent in a living space or bedroom and the round shape will naturally invite you to slow down and unwind this season.

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Dimikai White Bean Bag Chair
Dimikai White Bean Bag Chair: was $177 now $150 at Lowe's

Spend the fall cozied up on one of the coziest chairs ever. This fluffy bean bag chair has a curved backrest for support, a plush faux fur cover and includes a footstool.

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Halloween decor

Haunted Living Multi-function Flashing LED Strobe Light
Save 56%
Haunted Living Multi-function Flashing LED Strobe Light: was $9 now $4 at Lowe's

For just $4, you might as well grab a couple of these LED strobe lights to brighten up your Halloween display. Made for indoor use, it has a flashing feature to add to the spook factor.

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Haunted Living 5-ft Ultra Posable Skeleton Halloween Decoration
Save 51%
Haunted Living 5-ft Ultra Posable Skeleton Halloween Decoration: was $49 now $24 at Lowe's

Right now you can grab this nicely-priced, poseable skeleton for just $24. At 5 feet tall, it's comparable to a life size skeleton and will look great posing alongside the rest of your Halloween decor.

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Haunted Living 3-ft Motion Activated Talking Lighted Skeleton Animatronic
Haunted Living 3-ft Motion Activated Talking Lighted Skeleton Animatronic: was $99 now $49 at Lowe's

Now that Halloween is so close, a lot of decorations are seeing very significant price drops. This animatronic skeleton is one example. Its 3ft size and exaggerated proportions put it more on the silly than the terrifying side, which just adds to its charm.

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Joyfy 9 ft Halloween Inflatable UFO Alien Decoration
Save 35%
Joyfy 9 ft Halloween Inflatable UFO Alien Decoration: was $81 now $53 at Lowe's

This has to be one of the most unique Halloween decorations I've seen so far this year — and it's on sale with 35% off. This light-up inflatable UFO will make your decor look out of this world, and there's space to stand inside to add to the effect.

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Outdoor

Harbor Breeze 5-Lumens Black Solar LED Outdoor Path Light
Harbor Breeze 5-Lumens Black Solar LED Outdoor Path Light: was $4 now $3 at Lowe's

At $3, these outdoor path lights are super affordable, and you can get exactly how many you need since they're sold individually. Just pop it in the ground and it'll charge via the sun, and light up your yard at night.

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Blackstone 36" Original Omnivore Griddle
Blackstone 36" Original Omnivore Griddle: was $399 now $299 at Lowe's

Grilling season doesn't have to end, especially if you can keep cozy with a patio heater and some hot & tasty grub. This 36" Original Omnivore Griddle will cook up meals from lunch to dinner and even has a built-in bottle opener for your drinks.

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Xizzi Sunrise Rattan Outdoor Sectional
Save 39%
Xizzi Sunrise Rattan Outdoor Sectional: was $1,139 now $699 at Lowe's

This sectional from Xizzi has seen an impressive discount. You can take your pick of four couch cushion colors to match the rest of your decor, and truly relax thanks to this couch's sturdy, weather resistant frame.

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Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

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