Huge Lowe's sale — last chance for 56% off Halloween decor, plus grab patio heaters and home accents to keep your space cozy
Don't miss out on Lowe's great Halloween deals!
There are only nine days to go until Halloween! This weekend will be the last one before Halloween is here, so it's your last chance to shop for costumes and decorations. But there's no need to worry — Lowe's latest sale includes a massive clearance on everything Halloween, with up to 56% off.
As well as Halloween decorations, you'll also be able to save on appliances, electric fireplaces, patio heaters and cozy home accents for fall. There's a lot to get through, so keep scrolling to see my favorite deals. For more, check out our Lowe's promo codes.
Quick Links (Lowe's)
- shop all deals at Lowe's
- Appliance sale: up to 35% off
- Electric fireplaces: up to 50% off
- Patio furniture sales: up to 50% off
- Daylight savings: up to 60% off
- Lawn & garden care: up to 30% off
- Tools: up to 40% off
- Grills & accessories: up to 30% off
Quick Links (Other Retailers)
- YETI: deals from $24
- T-Mobile: $1,000 off iPhone Duo pre-orders
- REI: 50% off Arc'teryx, Patagonia, more @ REI
- Ninja sale: up to 50% off
- Nectar mattresses: up to 50% off @ Nectar
- Smart TVs: deals from $59
- Dell: up to $900 off laptops
- Samsung: up to $800 off TVs & soundbars
- Running shoes: deals from $49 @ Amazon
Heaters
Before it gets too cold, grab this compact space heater deal. It delivers 800 watts of heating power and has features like a 12-hour timer and auto shutoff. As a bonus, it doubles as a heater for beverages and flameless candles.
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For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.
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Lighting
These energy-efficient security lights will make it easier to enjoy your living space, especially now that evenings are getting darker. They're also brightness-adjustable and easy to install.
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This 6-pack of Utilitech lights is a trending deal at Lowe's, and it's easy to see why when they're 50% off. These dimmable LEDS let you choose the color of light you want, perfect for brighter mornings and cozier evenings.
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Cozy fall decor
This cozy lantern decoration just screams fall, so it's perfect to add to your table this time of year. Inside you'll find fall leaves, pine cones and battery-operated LED lights.
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This fleece blanket is cozy to the max! I especially love the mocha brown color. It's velvety soft to the touch and resistant to fading — making it suitable for use year-round, both indoors and out.
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This versatile mirror will elevate the style levels in your room, and it can be displayed in multiple ways — propped against the wall or mounted. You could even pop it on the back of your door with the included hooks.
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For the perfect farmhouse look, grab this jute rug with 50% off. It looks excellent in a living space or bedroom and the round shape will naturally invite you to slow down and unwind this season.
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Spend the fall cozied up on one of the coziest chairs ever. This fluffy bean bag chair has a curved backrest for support, a plush faux fur cover and includes a footstool.
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Halloween decor
For just $4, you might as well grab a couple of these LED strobe lights to brighten up your Halloween display. Made for indoor use, it has a flashing feature to add to the spook factor.
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Right now you can grab this nicely-priced, poseable skeleton for just $24. At 5 feet tall, it's comparable to a life size skeleton and will look great posing alongside the rest of your Halloween decor.
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Now that Halloween is so close, a lot of decorations are seeing very significant price drops. This animatronic skeleton is one example. Its 3ft size and exaggerated proportions put it more on the silly than the terrifying side, which just adds to its charm.
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This has to be one of the most unique Halloween decorations I've seen so far this year — and it's on sale with 35% off. This light-up inflatable UFO will make your decor look out of this world, and there's space to stand inside to add to the effect.
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Outdoor
At $3, these outdoor path lights are super affordable, and you can get exactly how many you need since they're sold individually. Just pop it in the ground and it'll charge via the sun, and light up your yard at night.
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Grilling season doesn't have to end, especially if you can keep cozy with a patio heater and some hot & tasty grub. This 36" Original Omnivore Griddle will cook up meals from lunch to dinner and even has a built-in bottle opener for your drinks.
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This sectional from Xizzi has seen an impressive discount. You can take your pick of four couch cushion colors to match the rest of your decor, and truly relax thanks to this couch's sturdy, weather resistant frame.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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