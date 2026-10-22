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Timberland just dropped a fall sale with up to 50% off — shop my 11 favorite styles now

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Shop must-have boots for fall

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We're already in the the thick of fall — which means boots season (a.k.a. the most wonderful time of the year) is officially here. If you're in the market for a brand new pair, there's no better place to shop than Timberland, especially now that they're hosting a huge fall sale.

Additionally, Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select Timberland styles. For instance, you can grab the classic and versatile Davis Square Chukka Shoe for just $49. If you're looking for the perfect hiking boot, I recommend the Motion Access Low Lace-up Sneaker that are currently sporting a nice discount.

So whether you need a new pair of boots for combatting inclement weather, climbing some mountains or just looking stylish this fall, you've come to the right place. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite boot deals from Timberland's fall sale.

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Best Timberland Boot Deals

Timberland Davis Square Chukka Shoe (Men's)
Save 49%
Timberland Davis Square Chukka Shoe (Men's): was $95 now $48 at Amazon

Classic, stylish and comfortable. It doesn't get better than the Davis Square Chukka Shoe — especially when you can get a pair for almost half off. These are made of premium Timberland leather and have comfortable OrthoLite insoles.

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Timberland Motion Access Low Lace-up Sneaker (Women's)
Timberland Motion Access Low Lace-up Sneaker (Women's): was $120 now $95 at Amazon

These Timberland sneakers look super unique! Reviewers on Amazon have also praised these shoes for their supportive, comfortable design. So if boots aren't for you, some Timberland sneakers are worth considering.

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Timberland Rowan Way Pull-on (Women's)
Timberland Rowan Way Pull-on (Women's): was $130 now $98 at Amazon

These boots remind me a bit of Uggs, without the fur lining. They have an easy pull-on design with tabs at each side, a premium leather upper and comfortable OrthoLite insoles.

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Timberland Redwood Falls Waterproof Boot (Men's)
Timberland Redwood Falls Waterproof Boot (Men's): was $140 now $104 at Amazon

All the comfort and waterproofing of Timberland boots, but in an easy-on, easy-off lace-free design. Made with premium leather and with a soft Ortholite footbed, these are a must-buy addition to your wardrobe.

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Timberland Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boot (Women's)
Save 42%
Timberland Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boot (Women's): was $180 now $104 at Timberland

These bold boots can stand up to the challenge of a rainy day thanks to their waterproof seam-sealed construction. The boot is available in a variety of colors, although this light beige hue is one of the only options on sale. They feature a 4.6 rating with nearly 2,000 positive reviews, so I would grab a pair today!

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Timberland Premium 14" Waterproof Boots (Women’s)
Save 48%
Timberland Premium 14" Waterproof Boots (Women’s): was $200 now $104 at Timberland

If you've been looking for a pair of long black boots, this might just fit the bill. And $96 off won't hurt either. Timberland's great at making waterproof boots that keep your feet dry, alongside an anti-fatigue footbed which is a pretty cool addition.

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Timberland Linden Woods 6-Inch Waterproof Boot (Women's)
Timberland Linden Woods 6-Inch Waterproof Boot (Women's): was $140 now $111 at Amazon

These ankle boots offer versatility, function — and protection for the elements. Not only are they stylish, but they also have rubber lug outsoles for excellent traction and grip on slippery surfaces.

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Timberland Pro Pit Boss 6 Inch Steel Safety Toe Industrial Work Boot (Men's)
Timberland Pro Pit Boss 6 Inch Steel Safety Toe Industrial Work Boot (Men's): was $160 now $111 at Amazon

These Timberland Pro boot are perfect for tough workdays. They're equipped with Timberland's PRO 24/7 tech, which supports your feet and reduces fatigue. Steel toe caps and electrical hazard protection are on board, too.

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Timberland White Ledge Waterproof Mid Hiker Boot (Men's)
Timberland White Ledge Waterproof Mid Hiker Boot (Men's): was $130 now $119 at Timberland

A no-brainer for your next outdoor adventure, this hiking boot is built with waterproof premium leather and features seam-sealed construction to protect against the elements. Plus, they have a rubber lug outsole for traction on the trails.

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Timberland Stone Street Mid Lace Up Boot (Women's)
Timberland Stone Street Mid Lace Up Boot (Women's): was $170 now $119 at Timberland

These Timberland boots have a classic look that's super stylish. They have a leather upper and an OrthoLite Impressions memory foam footbed that'll feel like you're walking on a cloud.

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Timberland Stone Street Mid Warm Lined Waterproof Boot (Women's)
Timberland Stone Street Mid Warm Lined Waterproof Boot (Women's): was $200 now $140 at Amazon

This is one of the more expensive Timberland styles you'll find, but these lined waterproof boots are well worth it and perfect for the colder months of the year. Their grippy platform soles will keep you steady in less-than-ideal conditions and the soft lining adds warmth.

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Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

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