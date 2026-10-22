We're already in the the thick of fall — which means boots season (a.k.a. the most wonderful time of the year) is officially here. If you're in the market for a brand new pair, there's no better place to shop than Timberland, especially now that they're hosting a huge fall sale.

Additionally, Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select Timberland styles. For instance, you can grab the classic and versatile Davis Square Chukka Shoe for just $49. If you're looking for the perfect hiking boot, I recommend the Motion Access Low Lace-up Sneaker that are currently sporting a nice discount.

So whether you need a new pair of boots for combatting inclement weather, climbing some mountains or just looking stylish this fall, you've come to the right place. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite boot deals from Timberland's fall sale.

Best Timberland Boot Deals

Save 49% Timberland Davis Square Chukka Shoe (Men's): was $95 now $48 at Amazon Classic, stylish and comfortable. It doesn't get better than the Davis Square Chukka Shoe — especially when you can get a pair for almost half off. These are made of premium Timberland leather and have comfortable OrthoLite insoles. Read more Read less ▼

Timberland Rowan Way Pull-on (Women's): was $130 now $98 at Amazon These boots remind me a bit of Uggs, without the fur lining. They have an easy pull-on design with tabs at each side, a premium leather upper and comfortable OrthoLite insoles. Read more Read less ▼

Save 42% Timberland Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boot (Women's): was $180 now $104 at Timberland These bold boots can stand up to the challenge of a rainy day thanks to their waterproof seam-sealed construction. The boot is available in a variety of colors, although this light beige hue is one of the only options on sale. They feature a 4.6 rating with nearly 2,000 positive reviews, so I would grab a pair today! Read more Read less ▼

Save 48% Timberland Premium 14" Waterproof Boots (Women’s): was $200 now $104 at Timberland If you've been looking for a pair of long black boots, this might just fit the bill. And $96 off won't hurt either. Timberland's great at making waterproof boots that keep your feet dry, alongside an anti-fatigue footbed which is a pretty cool addition. Read more Read less ▼