I tried this rugged Android phone that has night vision and can intentionally start a fire

Aside from the best foldable phones, I tend to see a lot of innovation around rugged phones built for long-term off-grid living or weekend camping getaways.

I’ve tested my fair share of unconventional ones: from the projector-packing Blackview Xplore 2 all the way to the Sonim XP Pro Thermal with its Predator-like heat vision. Every single one brought something wild to the table, but the Oukitel WP63 packs something I genuinely haven't seen before: a built-in electronic fire igniter.

While most phone manufacturers design their hardware specifically to avoid catching fire (ahem, Note 7), this heavy-duty slab embraces it for emergency survival. Honestly, it’s one of the most interesting rugged phones I’ve come across this year.

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If the igniter alone isn’t enough to convince you, it also packs a massive 20,000mAh battery, a built-in reverse-charging cable, an all-in-one camping lantern, and a night vision camera.

Best of all, it’s currently 43% off for a limited time, dropping the price from $599 down to $339.

Save 43% Oukitel WP63: was $599 now $339 at oukitel.com Built for extreme off-grid adventures, the Oukitel WP63 features an emergency electronic fire igniter, massive 20,000 mAh battery, built-in reverse-charging cable, 6.67-inch 120Hz display, rear camping lantern, and an 8MP night vision camera to see through the darkness.

Yes, it can help to start a fire

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The integrated lighter on the Oukitel WP63 brings back memories of the push-in cigarette lighters found in old-school cars. The heating element is tucked away on the top edge of the phone, popping open to reveal the recessed coil with a light press. Through the dedicated Lighter app, I can trigger the ignition process, which quickly causes the coil to glow with that familiar cherry-red warmth.

It generates concentrated heat capable of sparking dry materials on direct contact — like scrap paper or dried-up leaves that have been baking under the sun. For safety reasons, the igniter enforces an automatic cooldown period of around 10 seconds to prevent the housing from overheating.

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While I was genuinely surprised by how easily it lit the corner of an envelope, keep in mind that nursing that spark into a sustainable fire takes real effort. Because it doesn’t produce an open flame like a Bic lighter or butane torch, having prior campfire-building experience makes a huge difference. After several tries, I managed to get a small bundle of brittle autumn leaves to catch, but it definitely requires patience and bone-dry kindling.

Night vision brings genuine outdoor utility

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Beyond its standard 64MP main shooter — which delivers respectable shots when lighting conditions cooperate — Oukitel also throws in a dedicated 8MP infrared night vision camera. For a rugged phone built for the backcountry, it’s an invaluable tool the moment true darkness sets in.

While dedicated night vision cameras I’ve tested offer superior performance, especially in how far their IR illuminators can reach, the WP63’s sensor is still ideal for scanning your immediate vicinity for critters rustling in the brush. If you're out camping, it's especially handy when you have to step out of your tent half-asleep in the dead of night and your eyes haven't yet adjusted to the blackness.

Even though the setup is limited to just a single main camera and a night vision lens, the quality from the primary sensor more than suffices for the quick run-and-gun shots I want to share on social media. And the selfie camera up front isn’t too shabby, either.

Blinding light, powerful speaker

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As much as I rely on the flashlight on my phones, they’re dinky compared to the blinding beam produced by the WP63’s rear-mounted camping light. At its brightest, it effortlessly illuminates an entire pitch-dark area, and it has serious endurance thanks to the massive 20,000 mAh battery packed inside. With hurricane season in full swing, I’m confident it could easily hold up through an extended power outage. On top of that, an emergency strobe function unleashes an intense beacon that can be spotted from long distances.

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I also want to highlight the 3W loudspeaker mounted on the back, which completely puts flagship phone audio to shame. While most phones tend to distort heavily at maximum volume, this speaker delivers surprising low-end punch and clarity — making it feel like I’m carrying a dedicated Bluetooth speaker in my pocket.

Bottom line

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The Oukitel WP63 is an unlocked phone ready to run on virtually any wireless carrier, and I love that it features one of the easiest SIM card slots to access without hunting down an ejector pin.

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This Swiss Army knife approach works because it nails the practical essentials for off the grid excursions — headlined by its halo feature, the built-in igniter. That utility is backed by smart additions like an integrated USB-C cable, allowing it to double as a ready-to-go power bank for other gear.

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Tipping the scales at over 1.3 pounds, it’s certainly not a device I’d want as my primary everyday carry. But as a secondary backup? It’s an easy sell, especially while it's 43% off. Whether you toss it into a glove compartment for road trips or pack it along for a weekend in the woods, the Oukitel WP63 delivers rugged peace of mind when facing worst-case scenarios.

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