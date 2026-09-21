I found 15 early Prime Day deals on Shark and Ninja that are too good to pass up — save up to 40% off now
Top air fryers, vacuums and blenders on my early sale wishlist
October Prime Day is just two weeks away, but there’s no need to wait to upgrade your home and appliances. Ninja and Shark are already offering some impressive deals ahead of the big savings event, making now a great time to shop and save.
Fortunately, Amazon is knocking up to 40% off select Ninja and Shark appliances. We're talking air fryers, blenders, vacuums, air purifiers and much more. Plus, with fall right around the corner, it's the perfect excuse to give your home and kitchen a little seasonal refresh.
I've been scouring the early sale and have rounded up the best home and kitchen deals to snag ahead of Prime Day. Keep scrolling to check out all the Shark and Ninja deals on my wishlist.
Quick Links
- shop all Ninja deals at Amazon
- shop all Shark deals at Amazon
- Shark Steam Pocket Mop: was $99 now $69
- Ninja Professional Blender: was $109 now $89
- Ninja Iced Coffee Maker: was $129 now $99
- Shark NeverChange Air Purifier: was $249 now $179
- Shark HydroVac MessMaster: was $299 now $199
- Shark FlexStyle: was $314 now $199
- Ninja Woodfire Oven & Smoker: was $399 now $274
- Ninja FlexFlame Propane Grill: was $1,119 now $999
Ninja Deals
Be it daily smoothies or making ice cream, this blender can tackle it all, at the touch of a button. Also featured on our best blenders guide, this comes with 3 preset Auto-iQ programs that creates smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream, and its powerful blades can crush ice in no time. This is a great deal if you want an easy-to-use blender, with professional results.
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This stylish Ninja coffee maker comes in a gorgeous Sage colorway and is now on sale for $30 off. Whether you prefer pods or grounds, this device makes tasty brews in 7 sizes (6-oz. to 24-oz) and has a built-in, fold-away milk frother!
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The Ninja Air Fryer comes with an XL (5.5 quart) capacity which is ideal for a large household. In addition, it can roast, reheat and dehydrate delicious meals in less time. With a handy digital display, it’s easy to use at just a touch of a button. Designed to be lightweight and easy to clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe.
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Create healthy juices from the comforts of your home with the Ninja Cold Press Juicer Pro. It features a powerful high torque motor and includes two one-touch programs that make it easy to operate. We also like that it has a pulp control that allows you to customize your juice with pulp or without.
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Leave all the multi-tasking in the kitchen to one appliance with this Ninja blender. With four functions for smoothies, processing, dough, drinks and more it will quickly become your go-to kitchen appliance. With this ultimate appliance, you’ll be enjoying fresh, healthy drinks, homemade bread and sweet bakes.
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Ninja's French Door Premier Air Fryer is the brand's first-ever French door fryer. It comes in a classy stainless steel finish and has ten cooking settings to choose from. With a top temperature of 450°F, it can be used to cook everything from cookies to pizza.
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The Ninja Woodfire Oven & Smoker is a favorite with the Tom's Guide team. It makes amazing pizzas, smoked wings and many things in between. It's perfect to keep the summer vibes going all year long with delicious dishes.
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34% off is one of the biggest Ninja discounts you'll find right now. While this XL air fryer/oven takes up a lot of space, it offers plenty of cooking functions and perfect cooking results every time.
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The Ninja FlexFlame is Ninja's first attempt at a propane grill, and it offers all the ingeniuity you'd expect from a Ninja product. It's got a pellet chamber to infuse your food with an authentic smoked flavor, but can also sear and even be converted to a griddle with the use of add-ons.
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Shark Deals
With the Shark Steam Pocket Mop, mopping might just be your new favorite household chore. Designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl, the mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes. This will help you remove up to 99% of household bacteria — without the harsh chemicals.
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The highly-rated Shark NeverChange Compact Pro air purifier ticks all our boxes, in both looks and functionality. Arguably, the best thing about it has got to be its washable filter — this claims to last for at least 5 years before it'll need replacing. We rank it as the best air purifier for small spaces.
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This 3-in-1 floor cleaner can vacuum, mop and self-clean at the same time. It also has the option to clean area rugs. With its powerful suction to tackle dirt and debris, wet messes, and stains in no time. It also comes with an antibacterial brush roller and odor neutralizing solution to eliminate lingering smells.
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The Shark FlexStyle replicates salon-quality results at home. Designed for all hair types, it includes multiple attachments that handle everything from blowouts and waves, to straightening and more. I've been using this Shark hair tool for a few months now, and I can honestly say my hair has never looked better. What used to take me an hour of blow-drying and styling now takes just 20 minutes — even with my sometimes stubborn hair.
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Boasting power and efficiency, the Shark Stratos AZ3002 features two brushrolls for extra pickup. If you can’t stand a smelly vacuum, the Odor Neutralizer Technology will keep this problem contained. The Lift-Away function gives it added maneuverability and accessibility, and the LED headlights are a nice touch. We rank it as one of the best vacuum cleaners you can buy right now.
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This Shark robot vacuum will basically eliminate one chore from your list. It's equipped with powerful suction, and comes with a self-empty base that can hold up to 30 days of dirt. More of its top features include Lidar precision home mapping, a 90-minute runtime and handy app controls.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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