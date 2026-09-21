I found 15 early Prime Day deals on Shark and Ninja that are too good to pass up — save up to 40% off now

October Prime Day is just two weeks away, but there’s no need to wait to upgrade your home and appliances. Ninja and Shark are already offering some impressive deals ahead of the big savings event, making now a great time to shop and save.

Fortunately, Amazon is knocking up to 40% off select Ninja and Shark appliances. We're talking air fryers, blenders, vacuums, air purifiers and much more. Plus, with fall right around the corner, it's the perfect excuse to give your home and kitchen a little seasonal refresh.

I've been scouring the early sale and have rounded up the best home and kitchen deals to snag ahead of Prime Day. Keep scrolling to check out all the Shark and Ninja deals on my wishlist.

Ninja Deals

Ninja Professional Blender: was $109 now $89 at Amazon Be it daily smoothies or making ice cream, this blender can tackle it all, at the touch of a button. Also featured on our best blenders guide, this comes with 3 preset Auto-iQ programs that creates smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream, and its powerful blades can crush ice in no time. This is a great deal if you want an easy-to-use blender, with professional results. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% Ninja Air Fryer MAX XL: was $179 now $129 at Amazon The Ninja Air Fryer comes with an XL (5.5 quart) capacity which is ideal for a large household. In addition, it can roast, reheat and dehydrate delicious meals in less time. With a handy digital display, it’s easy to use at just a touch of a button. Designed to be lightweight and easy to clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer: was $149 now $129 at Amazon Create healthy juices from the comforts of your home with the Ninja Cold Press Juicer Pro. It features a powerful high torque motor and includes two one-touch programs that make it easy to operate. We also like that it has a pulp control that allows you to customize your juice with pulp or without. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $219 now $159 at Amazon Leave all the multi-tasking in the kitchen to one appliance with this Ninja blender. With four functions for smoothies, processing, dough, drinks and more it will quickly become your go-to kitchen appliance. With this ultimate appliance, you’ll be enjoying fresh, healthy drinks, homemade bread and sweet bakes. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja French Door Premier Air Fryer, Convection Oven: was $299 now $219 at Amazon Ninja's French Door Premier Air Fryer is the brand's first-ever French door fryer. It comes in a classy stainless steel finish and has ten cooking settings to choose from. With a top temperature of 450°F, it can be used to cook everything from cookies to pizza. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% Ninja Woodfire Oven & Smoker: was $399 now $274 at Amazon The Ninja Woodfire Oven & Smoker is a favorite with the Tom's Guide team. It makes amazing pizzas, smoked wings and many things in between. It's perfect to keep the summer vibes going all year long with delicious dishes. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja FlexFlame Propane Grill: was $1,119 now $999 at Amazon The Ninja FlexFlame is Ninja's first attempt at a propane grill, and it offers all the ingeniuity you'd expect from a Ninja product. It's got a pellet chamber to infuse your food with an authentic smoked flavor, but can also sear and even be converted to a griddle with the use of add-ons. Read more Read less ▼

Shark Deals

Shark Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner: was $99 now $69 at Amazon With the Shark Steam Pocket Mop, mopping might just be your new favorite household chore. Designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl, the mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes. This will help you remove up to 99% of household bacteria — without the harsh chemicals. Read more Read less ▼

Shark HydroVac MessMaster: was $299 now $199 at Amazon This 3-in-1 floor cleaner can vacuum, mop and self-clean at the same time. It also has the option to clean area rugs. With its powerful suction to tackle dirt and debris, wet messes, and stains in no time. It also comes with an antibacterial brush roller and odor neutralizing solution to eliminate lingering smells. Read more Read less ▼

Save 37% Shark FlexStyle: was $314 now $199 at Amazon The Shark FlexStyle replicates salon-quality results at home. Designed for all hair types, it includes multiple attachments that handle everything from blowouts and waves, to straightening and more. I've been using this Shark hair tool for a few months now, and I can honestly say my hair has never looked better. What used to take me an hour of blow-drying and styling now takes just 20 minutes — even with my sometimes stubborn hair. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% Shark AV2511AE​ Matrix Clean Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $449 at Amazon This Shark robot vacuum will basically eliminate one chore from your list. It's equipped with powerful suction, and comes with a self-empty base that can hold up to 30 days of dirt. More of its top features include Lidar precision home mapping, a 90-minute runtime and handy app controls. Read more Read less ▼