Cocoon by Sealy Chill vs Nectar Mattress: Which should you buy in today's Presidents' Day sales?

If you’re shopping for a new mattress and it’s come down to a Cocoon by Sealy Chill vs Nectar Mattress battle, which one should you buy? They're both all-foam models that feature in our best mattress guide. (Each is also available as a hybrid with foam and springs.) But underneath the covers, there are some key differences between these two beds. In our Cocoon by Sealy Chill vs Nectar comparison, we'll investigate those more closely to help you make the best decision for your sleep.

Both mattresses are permanently discounted, and you’ll never pay MSRP. But if you’re looking for a high-quality mattress in the Presidents’ Day mattress sales , these are both fantastic options. A queen-size Nectar is slightly cheaper today at $659, with the Cocoon by Sealy Chill coming in at $699. But you’ll get a free bedding bundle with the Sealy, whereas the same bundle is discounted to $99 with the Nectar. Now let's look into both mattresses further...

What is the Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress? As the name suggests, the Cocoon by Sealy Chill’s big selling point is its ability to keep sleepers cool and comfortable throughout the night – but you’ll also get this temperature control for a fraction of the cost of other cooling mattresses, and we rate the Cocoon by Sealy as the best budget choice in our best cooling mattresses round up. In our Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review , we found the mattress particularly suited to lightweight and average sleepers in all positions, but we didn’t feel the mattress was supportive enough for heavier sleepers. There’s some contouring with this mattress, but you'll sleep ‘on’ it rather than sink into it. Still, we found the pressure relief excellent. Motion isolation is great as well, making this a great choice for those who sleep with a restless sleeper.

What is the Nectar Mattress? The Nectar Mattress is the original name for the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress. It’s our top pick in our best memory foam mattress guide, and it offers plenty of contouring with a good deal of support. Its medium-firm sleep surface will suit a wide variety of sleeping styles , although side sleepers in particular should enjoy the cushioning around their joints. In our Nectar Mattress review , we thought it was one of the firmer memory foam mattresses we’ve tested, although we think it still offers a good middle ground for most sleepers. Like the Cocoon by Sealy Chill, heavier sleepers may well not find the all-foam Nectar firm enough. On the flip side, it boasts excellent pressure relief and motion isolation – and thanks to the specialist cooling cover, it does a good job of regulating temperature, as well.

Nectar Mattress vs Cocoon by Sealy Chill: Sales

As we’ve already mentioned, neither the Cocoon Chill nor Nectar are ever sold at full MSRP. There’s a permanent Cocoon by Sealy mattress sale that knocks 35% off, taking a queen-size mattress down to $699. However, enter discount code 'EXTRA25' at checkout for an additional $25 off, taking a queen down to $674. Plus, you’ll get a free bedding bundle worth up to $179. It comes with sheets, a waterproof mattress protector, and a pair of pillows.

There are also permanent Nectar mattress sales , with the current discount featuring up to 40% off. This means you can pick up a queen-size Nectar Mattress for $659. However, Nectar does play around with MSRPs, and we have seen the queen size for as low as $629.

If budget is your only concern, the Nectar will be cheaper – but you won't get any free bedding like you would with the Cocoon Chill. (In fact, Nectar used to include free sheets and pillows with purchase.) However, you can add a discounted bedding bundle at Nectar from $99 (valued at up to $159).

Then there are the extras. Nectar includes a one-year trial plus a lifetime warranty with purchase, which are industry-best amenities. The Cocoon Chill comes with a 10-year warranty and a 100-night trial, which are both in line with the industry averages. Nectar and Sealy offer free returns and full refunds.

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress from $619 $399 at Cocoon by Sealy

There’s an evergreen 35% off the Cocoon by Sealy Chill, with a free bedding bundle included. However, enter code 'EXTRA25' at checkout and you’ll get an extra $25 off, bringing the price of a a queen mattress down to $674. You’ll also get a 100-night trial, 10-year warranty, and free shipping.

Nectar Mattress from $699 $349 at Nectar Sleep

Nectar is now offering a permanent 40% off the Nectar Mattress, with a reduced-price bedding bundle from $99. However, the MSRP fluctuates, meaning we have seen a queen for as low as $629. The extras are extremely generous, with a 365-night trial, forever warranty, and free shipping.

Nectar Mattress vs Cocoon by Sealy Chill: Design

(Image credit: Sealy)

The 10-inch Cocoon by Sealy Chill has four layers. Starting at the top is the breathable cover with phase change material (PCM), which is what helps keep the mattress cool to sleep on. Underneath is adaptive memory foam for cushioned support, followed by a responsive comfort foam layer for additional support and motion isolation. At the base is a robust layer of durable foam. There’s also the option to upgrade to the ‘Extra Chill’ version, which uses a layer of Extra Chill memory foam infused with Sealy’s PCM Chill technology below the existing cover.

The Nectar is a slightly taller mattress at 12 inches with five layers. A polyethylene cover helps to absorb and wick away heat and is followed by a two-inch layer of gel memory foam for body contouring. (The gel is also designed to help with temperature regulation.) Up next is Nectar’s Dynamic Response Layer, providing support and a little bounce. At the bottom is a sturdy seven-inch base layer, followed by a polyester cover to keep the layers in place. (

The two mattresses have a similar design but, as you can see, the Cocoon by Sealy Chill has more emphasis on cooling. The Nectar is also a decent mattress for temperature-neutral sleep but if you need heavy-duty cooling, check Nectar's top-of-the-line cooling mattress in our Nectar Premier Copper mattress review.

Nectar Mattress vs Cocoon by Sealy Chill: Comfort & Support

(Image credit: Nectar Sleep)

The Cocoon by Sealy Chill is a superb choice for hot sleepers, standing out from many of its all-foam competitors with its ability to keep sleepers cool throughout the night. Although this is mainly due to the PCM materials in the cover (and the optional Extra Chill memory foam), the mattress has less sinkage than typical memory foam mattresses, meaning you sleep ‘on’ it, rather than sink into it. This also helps with regulating temperature since you won't be enveloped by your bed.

During testing, we found the Cocoon Chill mattress most comfortable for light and average-weight sleepers in all positions, but we didn’t feel it was supportive enough for heavier bodies. There’s also a limited amount of contouring, which may be off-putting if you look to memory foam mattresses for deep pressure relief.

If you’re looking for more of a memory foam ‘hug’, the Nectar Mattress is a better option, although it’s still one of the firmer memory foam mattresses we've tried. We rate the Nectar as one of the best mattresses for side sleepers , with plenty of cushioning around the pressure points of the hips and shoulders.

In our Nectar Mattress review, we said lighter weight and average sleepers who enjoy a little sinkage should enjoy this mattress in all sleeping positions, but if you prefer a firmer mattress or are of a heavier build, we don’t think it'll be enough. You can either opt for the Nectar Hybrid or consider the DreamCloud Mattress, which is a hybrid that skews firmer and with more support for larger builds.

Nectar Mattress vs Cocoon by Sealy Chill: Which should you buy?

Buy the Nectar Memory Foam mattress if…

✅ You’re a side sleeper: The cushioning memory foam upper layer on the Nectar allows sleepers’ shoulders and hips to sink gently into the mattress, providing pressure relief and enough comfort for a restful night’s sleep for side sleepers.

✅ You want more of a memory foam ‘hug’: Although the Nectar isn’t the softest mattress out there, it offers ample cushioning around the shoulders and hips so sleepers feel gently cradled and supported.

✅ You want a longer trial period: With a full year to try out the Nectar Mattress (versus 100 nights with the Cocoon Chill), you’ll have plenty of time to decide if the mattress is right for you. Returns are free, too.

Buy the Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress if…

✅ You’re a hot sleeper: With Phase Change Material woven into the cover and the option to upgrade to Extra Chill memory foam, this mattress should not only feel cool but also do a standup job of regulating your temperature throughout the night.

✅ You want a mattress you sleep ‘on’: If you want an all-foam mattress but aren’t a fan of that memory foam ‘hug’, this is a good option. You’ll still get plenty of support and cushioning at pressure points, but you won’t feel swallowed up by the mattress.

✅ You want to save money on sheets and pillows: Sure you can do that with the Nectar but you'll still have to pay for it. The Cocoon Chill comes with bedding, pillows and a mattress protector for absolutely free.