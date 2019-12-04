Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 revealed: 6 things you need to know about the Galaxy S11's likely superchip

WAILEA, Hawaii — Mobile processor unveilings tend to focus on speed bumps and little else. And while the Snapdragon 865 fully unveiled today (Dec. 4) at Qualcomm's annual tech summit will certainly improve upon the performance of its predecessor, the new chipset's real benefits will impact the best phones way beyond just sheer speed.

For starters, there's 5G connectivity, as the Snapdragon 865 works with an X55 5G modem to support the faster speeds of 5G networks as they're built out by network operators. But Qualcomm is also promising improvements for mobile photography, artificial intelligence and gaming that will be powered by the Snapdragon 855.

You won't see these improvements until the first three months of 2020, when the first Android phones featuring the Snapdragon 865 will arrive. True to form, Qualcomm isn't announcing which phones those will be, though some phone makers like Xiaomi, Oppo and Motorola have committed to using the chip. And if history is any guide Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S11 should be the first phone with Snapdragon 865 inside, since Qualcomm’s top-tier processor usually debuts in Samsung’s flagship.

Here's what you can expect from a Snapdragon 865-powered phone.

Snapdragon 865 camera boost: Up to 200 megapixels and 8K video

It's understandable why Qualcomm wants to emphasize what the Snapdragon 865 brings to mobile photography. After all, snapping photos has become one of the main things we do with our phones. “Consumers buy camera phones,” Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile at Qualcomm, said during this week’s Qualcomm tech summit. “They don't just buy a phone.”

With Qualcomm's new processor, the best camera phones running Android are about to get more sophisticated.

Qualcomm's Alex Katouzian shows off the Snapdragon 865. (Image credit: Qualcomm)

The Spectra 480 image signal processor on the Snapdragon 865 is capable of 2 gigapixel-per-second speeds, meaning it can process images faster while consuming less power. That opens up new features you wouldn't have thought possible for a smartphone-sized camera a few years back.

Qualcomm says phones with the Spectra 480 ISP will be able to capture 4K HDR shots with more than a billion shades of color. And there's enough processing power to shoot limitless amounts of slow-motion HD video at 960 frames per second — some of the best phones top out at 240 frames per second.

According to Qualcomm, the new processor can also support 8K video and 200-megapixel photos. That last feature seems particularly relevant in light of the rumor that the Galaxy S11 will feature a 108-megapixel camera when it ships next spring.

Working with the AI engine on the Snapdragon 865 — more on that feature in a moment — the processor's ISP will be able to identify backgrounds, people and objects, treating each thing individual for a customized photo. Qualcomm says the new processor also supports Dolby Vision video capture for professional-quality HDR footage.

The proof will lie in the photos Snapdragon 865-equipped phones ultimately produce, but we're excited about seeing all these features in action as phone makers continue to push the envelope of what smartphone cameras can do.

Snapdragon 865 5G: It’s included (and more future-proof)

By including a 5G modem with last year's Snapdragon 855, Qualcomm established itself as one of the leaders in pushing the new networking standard. That's continuing with the Snapdragon 865, which features an Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF system. Qualcomm didn’t integrate the modem into the chipset, like it did with the lower-tier Snapdragon 765 introduced this week, but it hopes that its modem-to-RF antenna approach provides consistent performance and fast speeds.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

In fact, Qualcomm says the modem can reach peak speeds of up to 7.5 Gbps, which far outpaces the 1 Gbps-plus speeds that 5G networks based on millimeter-wave can reach, and it's not a maximum networks built on lower-band spectrum are going to approach anytime soon. But Qualcomm is hoping to emphasize that its modem can handle whatever speeds 5G networks deliver. And it's also capable of hopping onto other networks like LTE and 3G when those signals are the only ones available, unlike last year's X50 modem, which required phones to include a separate LTE modem to handle other types of networks.

The X55 modem included with the Snapdragon 865 supports multiple technologies used to build out 5G networks, so the hope is that it will lead to more phones capable of working the next-generation network. And with technologies like Qualcomm's Smart Transmit, Signal Boost and Wideband Envelope Tracking, the carrier looks to maintain fast data speeds while avoiding some of the overheating and battery draining problems that initial 5G-capable phones encountered.

Snapdragon 865 performance: Yes, phones are getting faster

OK, we should talk about performance a little bit, because it's getting a boost with the Snapdragon 865. The Kryo 585 CPU used by the Snapdragon 865 promises up to a 25% performance improvement over what we saw from the Snapdragon 855 this year. Likewise, the Adreno 650 GPU should also deliver up to a 25% boost in graphics rendering from the previous generation. That should mean faster Android flagships than ever before.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

But will they be fast enough to catch the iPhone? The Snapdragon 855-powered OnePlus 7 Pro posted a Geekbench 5 multicore score of 2,802 when we tested that phone last year. That's an impressive result, but it was still behind the 3,509 score that the A13 Bionic-powered iPhone 11 Pro tallied. A 25% improvement delivered by the Snapdragon 865 would just about close that gap, but keep in mind that the OnePlus 7 Pro came packed with 12GB of RAM, which helped goose its result. What's more, Apple is doubtlessly working on the A14 processor for next year's iPhone 12 , which will move the performance bar even further.

Qualcomm's processor improvements aren't just about speed. Each generation of the Snapdragon also looks to consume less power when boosting performance, and to that end the Kryo 585 inside the Snapdragon 865 can deliver a 25% improvement in power efficiency.

The bottom line is that phones running on a Snapdragon 865 are going to outperform this year's top handsets. But that's not the story Qualcomm is emphasizing with its new processor.

Snapdragon 865 AI: Voice translation and a lot more

Qualcomm is really ramping up the processing power for the Snapdragon's 835 on-board artificial intelligence. The new chipset features Qualcomm's 5th-generation AI Engine, which is capable of delivering 15 trillion operations per second (TOPS), twice what the AI engine on the Snapdragon 855 could do. The chipset's Hexagon Tensor Accelerator is more powerful, too, delivering a 4x performance improvement over its predecessor while consuming 35% less power.

That should put AI to work in more areas. One potential feature touted by Qualcomm is the ability to translate your speech into another language using both text and speech. Voice detection should also be more accurate, making it easier to speak with a phone's onboard assistant without having to shout or repeat yourself.

Snapdragon 865 gaming: Desktop quality, really?

Qualcomm is touting "desktop-quality gaming" on mobile devices with the Snapdragon 865. Whether the new chipset can deliver that remains to be seen, but it's certainly promising some big improvements for mobile gaming.

The new processor is capable of supporting displays with a 144-Hz refresh rate. Right now, top gaming-focused phones offer a 120-Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and minimal lag, so that's quite a leap forward.

Other gaming improvements are additions to Snapdragon Elite Gaming, an array of hardware and software optimizations and features introduced by Qualcomm that focus on gaming. A Game Color Plus feature with the Snapdragon 865 is expected to enhance details, ramp up color saturation and offer local tone mapping for better graphics. Besides the faster graphics rendering from the Adreno 650 GPU, a hardware feature called Adreno HDR fast blend can bolster games with heavy blending, deliver up to twice the performance lift for some operations.

Qualcomm says Snapdragon 865 will support Desktop Forward Rendering, making it the first mobile platform on Android to do so. That lets game makers use desktop-quality lighting and post-processing effects in their mobile offerings. With Snapdragon 865, you'll also be able to use a new feature called Adreno Updateable GPU Drivers to download GPU driver updates directly from an app store for better control over how you mobile game performs.

Snapdragon 865 Wi-Fi 6: Fast connectivity all around

It's no surprise that the Snapdragon 865 chipset supports the emerging Wi-Fi 6 wireless standard, which promises better performance particularly in areas where a lot of devices are clamoring for Wi-Fi connectivity. Qualcomm says features on its processing platform will make Snapdragon 865-powered devices capable of Wi-Fi speeds approach 1.8 Gbps, even with other devices on a wireless network.

More to come

Those are just some of the initial features we've heard about the Snapdragon 865, which also includes a Qualcomm aptX Voice feature for improved audio. Support for aptX Adaptive and Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo Plus should mean less latency and better battery life for wireless headphones connecting to Snapdragon 865-powered devices — good news since phone makers seems committed to wiping out the headphone jack from their handsets.

Qualcomm is showing off the Snapdragon 865 at its developer forum here, and we're hoping to get some hands-on time to see some of these promised features in action.