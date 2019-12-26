How to use Disney Plus: Tips, tricks and instructions

Changing your Disney Plus user icon
Already bored of the Disney Plus user icon you set on day 1? Fortunately you can change your user icon, and you can even pick Baby Yoda (but don't let everyone do that, it'll look confusing).
Currently, you've got a wide range of possible icons, including favorite characters from the Marvel movies (including Spider-Man, Black Panther and The Wasp), Pixar films (including Wall•E, Doug from Up and Buzz Lightyear). Also, don't sleep on the adorable animals of National Geographic (they've got an elephant, a penguin and panda and more).
We'll go over how to do this process on your phone, but it's just as easy to modify your phone on a over-the-top box app or via a web browser. Just open the app or navigate to DisneyPlus.com and follow the below steps.
1. Click your profile icon.
2. Click Edit Profiles.
3. Tap your user icon.
4. Tap your user icon again.
5. Select an icon.
6. Tap Save.
You've changed your user icon. That clears things up.