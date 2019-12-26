How to use Disney Plus: Tips, tricks and instructions

Getting Disney Plus on your Hulu account to save money

While it's easy to add Disney Plus to a Hulu account, in order to save money, there are a few asterisks that streaming audiences need to know. The first thing, of course, is that they'll need to get ESPN Plus too.

That being said, you're still saving a dollar (even before ESPN Plus) by subscribing to all three. ESPN Plus costs $4.99 per month, so the $5.99 discount you get for having all three services practically covers the sports service.

Next, you'll want to make sure you're actually paying for Hulu. Yes, you can't get this bundle if your Hulu access comes from a partner, such as the deal where Spotify subscribers get Hulu for free.

Okay, now that we've got all that out of the way, it's time to get this sorted. Per Hulu's own instructions , this is pretty simple — just make sure you know the email address you use for Hulu.

Navigate your browser to DisneyPlus.com Select Sign Up Now. Sign up with the same email address you use for Hulu. Navigate to espn.com/watch/espnplus/ and select Sign up now. Again, sign up using the same email address you use for Hulu and Disney Plus.

Disney will credit your account $5.99 per month as long as you're subscribed to all three.