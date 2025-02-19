Spring 2025 phone release roadmap: iPhone SE 4, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and more

With both the Galaxy S25 series and OnePlus 13 launches behind us and the devices headed into the hands of consumers, we’re looking forward to what’s next with other major phone releases in the coming months. Springtime phone launches may not be as polarizing compared to those in the fall, but this year could prove otherwise.

Most notably, we’re expecting some significant upgrades with devices like the iPhone SE 4 and Galaxy S25 Edge. But there are still others with just as strong appeals that could release this spring vying for that coveted title of best phone.

Here’s everything we know about upcoming smartphone releases.

iPhone SE 4 Last-Minute Rumors - MAJOR Changes Revealed! - YouTube Watch On

Apple iPhone SE 4

(Image credit: Majin Bu)

Rumors about Apple’s newest iPhone SE has been building up for for months now and we could expect an official announcement later today, February 19, which Tim Cook mentions in his post on X. While it’s currently being referred to as the iPhone SE 4, some leaks suggest it’ll actually be branded as the iPhone 16E and have similarities to other variants in the iPhone 16 lineup. Although, the design's mostly going to be based off the iPhone 14. There were also whispers about a larger model that Apple could be working on, the iPhone SE 4 Plus, but it's unlikely to happen.

So far, the iPhone SE 4 is believed to have a 6.1-inch OLED display with a notch, which would indicate that it would have the necessary components for the Dynamic Island. But unlike the recent iPhone 16, it doesn't look like it'll have a Camera Control button. However, it looks as though the alert slider is being replaced by the mappable Action Button.

We also expect the device to carry the A18 chipset with Apple’s first in-house 5G modem and Apple Intelligence capabilities. Leaks indicate it could come with 64GB of storage, larger 3,279mAh battery, and a combo of a 48MP rear camera (a major step up from the current SE’s 12MP main camera) and a 12MP front-facing camera.

The iPhone SE 4 could be released in the coming weeks, given that we get an official announcement later today. A price hike from the current iPhone SE 2022's budget-friendly $429 is expected, though it’ll likely come in at or under $499.

Google Pixel 9a

The Google Pixel 9a is rumored to come early this spring, which could be announced at Google I/O 2025. One of the biggest design updates is the loss of the characteristic camera bar — instead, the dual camera will now be contained in an oval that sits flush with the back of the phone. The camera’s main sensor will also drop from 64MP to 48MP (while keeping the same 13MP ultrawide sensor and the 13MP front camera).

In terms of other specs, the Pixel 9a is believed to have a modified Tensor G4 processor with the Exynos Modem 5300 from the Pixel 8 series (rather than the 5400 found on the Pixel 9) and the same 128GB of storage and 8GB RAM as the Pixel 8a. According to Android Headlines , it could have a 5,100mAh battery, which would be about 13% larger than its predecessor. The Pixel 9a is expected to come in four colors: Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony, and Iris (aka black, white, pink, and purple). And at 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9 mm, the device is expected to be a bit taller and wider than the Pixel 8a, but will weigh slightly less.

While previous generations of the Pixel ‘a’ line have dropped in May, Android Headlines reports that pre-orders for the Pixel 9a will open on March 19, with devices beginning to ship on March 26. Like its predecessor, the Pixel 9a is expected to come in at $499 for the 128GB model, but the 256GB version could jump by $40 more than the current 256GB Pixel 8a to $599.

Nothing Phone 3a

(Image credit: Future)

Two new Nothing Phones are expected to drop this spring —the Nothing Phone 3a and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro — with the company’s launch event now confirmed for March 4. Rumored specs for the 3a include one variant with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM and another with 256GB storage/12GB of RAM, while the 3a Pro is believed to come in the latter combination. Both devices could come with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging, and eSIM support, a first for Nothing Phones.

On the design front, the Nothing Phone 3a will be available in black and white, while the 3a Pro is expected in black and grey. Some leaks have suggest that the Nothing Phone 3a could come with three rear camera sensors, including a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto, as well as a single 32MP front camera.

The price point isn’t clear, but we expect the Nothing Phone 3a to be a contender for our best cheap phones list once confirmed.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung gave us a tease for the Galaxy S25 Edge during the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event in January, though everything we are expecting to see in the super-thin device comes from rumors and leaks. So far, that includes the possibility of a phone as thin as 5.6mm — matching the unfolded Galaxy Z Fold 6 — though more likely measuring 6.4mm, along with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Other suspected specs include a 200MP main camera paired with a 50MP ultrawide sensor, 3,900 mAh battery with 25W charging, and an IP68 rating.

It’s not yet clear when the S25 Edge will officially launch, though we could find out more as early as April or as late as Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event in the summer. The possible price point remains similarly vague, with speculations ranging from $649 (like the Galaxy S24 FE) to upwards of $1,000 (between the S25 Plus and the S25 Ultra).

