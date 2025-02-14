iPhone SE 4 just tipped for record-breaking sales

With the iPhone SE 4 launch potentially right around the corner, an analyst believes Apple will sell over 20 million units of the wallet-friendly iPhone.

On X, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote that the fourth-generation iPhone SE should ship 10 million in the first half of 2025, with another 12 million expected in the year's second half. He claims the new SE is "performing slightly better than previous SE models."

Kuo added that the new SE should fill the gap in reduced iPhone sales between the launches of the iPhone 16 lineup and this year's iPhone 17 models.

Some of that popularity may come from the price of the iPhone SE, even with a rumored price hike from $429 to $499. It's still $300 less than the base version of the standard iPhone 16.

The iPhone SE 4 is getting many of the same features as the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, even if some are degraded; it's a massive upgrade over the third-generation and makes the new phone pretty much on par.

With the iPhone SE 4 taking on the body of the iPhone 14 and allegedly the same A18 chip as the iPhone 16 models, it should also introduce Apple Intelligence to more people. Apple's version of AI will be more robust for SE buyers than iPhone 16 owners since they've had to sit through the slow rollout of AI features with each iOS 18 update.

Beyond that, the new iPhone SE 4 should feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, and USB-C support. Also, say goodbye to some iconic iPhone features as well including the Home button, legitimate small displays, and one of the last Lightning devices.

Kuo also noted that the iPhone SE will feature a custom modem that could induce patent litigation from Qualcomm. According to him, Qualcomm believes that litigation might help them get patent licensing fees from Apple to reduce losses from canceled orders.

