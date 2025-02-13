Apple just teased 'newest member of the family' for launch Feb. 19 — here's what we know

Apple CEO Tim Cook jumped on X today and nearly broke the internet. A simple vague post about the "newest member of the family" sent Apple fans into a speculation frenzy with all different ideas about what this mystery Apple product could be.

Thankfully, it wasn't just the vague bit of info about a new product coming, as Tim Cook also gave us a date. His X post said, "Wednesday, February 19 #AppleLaunch," so at least we know exactly when the company plans to announce its new product.

We can only make some educated speculation, like everyone else, regarding what Apple plans to announce. With Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a noted Apple rumor whisperer, saying Apple would announce the iPhone SE 4 next week (which just so happens to have February 19), that could certainly be the direction Apple is going with this announcement, as the timing lines up perfectly.

Get ready to meet the newest member of the family.Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/0ML0NfMeduFebruary 13, 2025

But the iPhone SE isn't the only product on our radar. Apple has reportedly been hard at work on a new HomePod device. The logo featured in Tim Cook's video gives off a HomePod look and feel, but that could be just a coincidence.

Our own Managing Editor, Kate Kozuch, said the colors of the logo give MacBook Air M4 vibes, which is another Apple product we've heard rumblings about launching in the near future.

What we do know is that we don't know, and that's exciting. The three devices listed above make the most sense to me (I lean towards the iPhone SE 4 as the most likely announcement), and there could be a complete surprise dropped by Apple.

It's also possible that Apple will announce multiple products on February 19. Maybe all three of the products teased in recent rumors will get an unveiling. Thankfully, we only have to wait a few days to find out.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors