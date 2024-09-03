Google Pixel 9a just tipped for Tensor G4 chip — but there’s bad news
New leak suggests Pixel 9a could retain the Pixel 8's modem
Google's mid-range Pixel A series are some of the best budget phones on the market, bundling the latest tech with a more affordable price tag. A new leak claims the upcoming Pixel 9a will pack the same Tensor G4 chipset as Google's flagship, albeit with an older modem that likely means users will miss out on one potentially live-saving new feature introduced with the Pixel 9 series.
Typically, Google uses nearly identical SoCs in Pixel flagships and A series devices, as we saw with the Pixel 8a. The Pixel 9a, allegedly codenamed "tegu," will have the Tensor G4 chipset without its new Exynos Modem 5400 modem, a source at Google told Android Authority. Instead, the Pixel 9a will use the older Exynos Modem 5300 we saw on the Pixel 8 series. If Google keeps up its usual release schedule, we expect the Pixel 9a to launch sometime next May or June.
The reason behind the switch is currently unclear (we've reached out to Google for more info and will update once we hear back), but it could come with some severe drawbacks.
Samsung's Exynos 5400 powers the Pixel 9's groundbreaking Satellite SOS feature, which can contact emergency services even when no cellular or Wi-Fi connections are available, so Pixel 9a users will likely miss out on this new feature. The Exynos 5400 also runs at a lower temperature and is more efficient than the Exynos 5300, though those improvements also come with a higher price tag.
Google's likely aiming to cut costs with the switch
The odds are that Google will retain the older modem for its mid-range phone as a cost-cutting measure. Android Authority reports that the Pixel 9a's G4 chip uses a different kind of internal plastic packaging than the regular G4 chip, which Samsung says is thicker and tends to run hotter but is also cheaper to produce. Copying the Pixel 9's SoC may have brought the Pixel 9a's price tag too close to its flagship, making it redundant and undercutting one of its main selling points.
Of course, we'll have to take this leak with a grain of salt until Google reveals more about its plans for the Pixel 9a. In practice, the performance differences between the two types of G4 chips shouldn't be too noticeable, though it is disappointing that users could miss out on one of the most significant new features of Google's flagship series.
More from Tom's Guide
- Forget Google Pixel 9 — the cheaper Pixel 9a may have just leaked
- The Pixel 9 just broke Google's battery life curse — here's the results
- iPhone 16 Pro Max leak just revealed advantage over Galaxy S24 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro XL
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming and entertainment. Prior to joining Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk, where she covered breaking tech news — everything from the latest spec rumors and gadget launches to social media policy and cybersecurity threats. She has also written game reviews and features as a freelance reporter for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and miniature painting.