iPhone SE 4 just tipped for Apple’s first-ever 5G modem and other major upgrades

A new report on the iPhone SE 4 suggests that Apple will include some massive upgrades when the new version of its most affordable phone arrives, possibly as soon as early 2025. The big change would an Apple-developed 5G modem, the first time Apple has ever built that part on its own.

But that's not the only improvement being tipped for the iPhone SE 4. The same report suggests that the phone will run on an A18 chipset and used the same cameras as the iPhone 15 — some of the best on the market at the time.

The report comes from 9to5Mac and cites "reliable sources." The same sources also gave the publication details about the iPhone 16 in advance of this fall's release, so there's a track record of correct information. Still, this definitely needs to be taken with a grain of salt, as nothing is confirmed until Apple announces the phone.

The most significant news, which we also heard more than a year ago, is that Apple is using its first in-house 5G chip, codenamed "Centauri," in the iPhone SE 4. The leak claims that the new modem will drastically improve battery life. Further improvements would come when users turn on Low Power Mode on the iPhone, which would be excellent news for those who run through their batteries quickly.

This is probably where we're the most skeptical, as it seems odd for Apple to introduce such an essential piece of technology in its cheapest phone. Perhaps it sees the affordable iPhone as a test case for the chip before bringing it to the iPhone 17 later on in 2025.

This leak comes shortly after we heard about Apple sourcing OLEDs for the iPhone SE 4. That report says the new phone, codenamed V59, will have the same 2532 x 1170 resolution as the 6.1-inch iPhone 14. The notched display is said to feature a camera with Face ID support, a sizable upgrade for what is sure to be one of the best cheap phones. Despite getting the security feature, the Dynamic Island wouldn't come to the SE 4 under this rumor.

As for cameras on the iPhone SE 4, 9to5Mac's source says they'll be a 48MP wide camera on the back and a 12MP selfie cam up front — the same as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. As you would expect, the iPhone SE would continue to feature just one rear camera lens to distinguish itself from Apple's flagship devices.

We've heard reports of the budget-friendly iPhone getting 18GB of RAM, and this report adds that it'll get the A18 chip, which the report says is the same SoC used in the base iPhone 16, with a 5-core GPU. That's in line with past iPhone SE releases, as those models typically run on the silicon introduced with the iPhone that came out the previous fall.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected early next year, as past SE models have made their debut in the spring.