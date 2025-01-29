Latest iPhone SE 4 rumor adds to the notch-or-Dynamic Island speculation

While the iPhone SE 4 is expected to receive a number of impressive upgrades, not every change to Apple's entry-level phone will usher in a state-of-the art improvement. While the system-on-chip and overall design of the new SE may have more in common with the iPhone 16, there's one part of the display that may contain a blast from the past.

Specifically, the iPhone SE 4 could have a display with a notch to house the front camera and Face ID sensors. That's a design Apple last used with the iPhone 14, fully switching to a Dynamic Island feature for all its flagship phones in 2023.

Of course, not everyone is in agreement about what look the iPhone SE 4 display will offer, as seen in a 9to5Mac article on dueling rumors about the possibility of a notch. The conclusion? A notch is more likely.

That's the opinion of display Ross Young, who responded to the 9to5Mac tweet by posting "Notch like iPhone 14 is correct." In another response, Young seemed to confirm that the display will be made by the Chinese company BOE, though that doesn't clear up whether Apple will use an OLED panel on the iPhone SE or an LCD screen. The company makes several different display types.

Rumored iPhone SE 4 images posted earlier this month by regular tipster Evan Blass showed a phone with a Dynamic Island feature. But a sketchy video from another leaker seemed to reveal that the iPhone SE 4 would have a notch.

Since the initial iPhone SE 4 rumors started appearing, it's been suggested that the new model would drop its bezel-heavy look in favor of something more recent based on the look of iPhone 14, which did feature a notch. It would make sense for a notch to exist on the SE 4 if Apple is reusing the iPhone 14 body, and it would also distinguish the midrange phone from Apple's flagship offers.

A rumor from October claimed to reveal cases for the SE 4 which also showed a notch-like design.

Meanwhile, the iPhone SE 4 should be a big upgrade over the current iPhone SE. Instead of a dated design with a 4.7-inch display, the new phone is expected to feature a 6.1-inch panel, possibly two cameras, an A17 Pro chip meant to support Apple Intelligence and finally Face ID.

As of this writing, it's been rumored that Apple will debut the new iPhone this spring.