iPhone 4 SE just tipped for name change right before launch

The iPhone SE 4 looks almost certain to be revealed this week following Tim Cook's cryptic post on X. However, in his Power On Newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman speculates that the phone might come with a different name.

According to Gurman, Cook was absolutely referring to welcoming the iPhone SE 4 to the Apple family on February 19. But Gurman then goes on to say that the wording of the post could indicate that Apple is planning a rebrand for the SE series.

He writes: "The 'newest member of the family' comment from Cook suggests that Apple might be planning to rebrand the iPhone SE, a model that first appeared in 2016."

While it isn't directly stated, Gurman is referencing that the speculated name change to the iPhone 16E could, in fact, be accurate.

Get ready to meet the newest member of the family.Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/0ML0NfMeduFebruary 13, 2025

It's not just the name, Gurman also states the massive upgrades in hardware between SE models could indicate a rebranding as well. For instance, we've heard that the iPhone SE 4 will have the same processor as the iPhone 16. Not only that, the iPhone SE 4 is also reported to have 8GB of RAM, which would allow it to support Apple Intelligence.

We also saw some leaked dummy units that indicate the iPhone SE 4 will look a lot like the iPhone 14. Added to this design is the rumors that the screen size increasing to 6.1 inches, a marked improvement over the iPhone SE 2022's 4.7-inch display.

So what we have, if the rumors are accurate, is a phone that looks a lot like the iPhone 14 but with access to more features that the iPhone 15. As such, rebranding it to the iPhone 16E would make a certain amount of sense. However, there's no doubt that brand recognition is important, and a phone called the iPhone 16E might not make the splash that Apple reportedly needs.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, the biggest question from me regarding the iPhone SE 4 (regardless of what it's called) is how much it will actually cost. While the rumored improvements are fantastic, the SE series is known to be Apple's "affordable" range. As such, Apple faces a risk of adding so much that it has to massively increase the price to cover development.

(Image credit: @SonnyDickson on X)

Now, we had heard that the phone would cost just under $500, which is a relatively minor increase from the iPhone SE 2022's $429 release price. If accurate then I would see this as pretty reasonable as price increases go. However, the cynic in me has to wonder if changing the name to the 16E could be a cover to increase the price a little further.

At the end of the day, we don't know anything for sure, but it looks like we might only have a few days to wait for confirmation. However, if all the rumors are true, then I don't doubt that the iPhone SE 4 could be one of the best cheap phones of 2025, if not one of the best phones in general.