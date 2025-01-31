Nothing Phone 3a launch date just got confirmed — there's not long to wait

There's been a lot of rumors circulating Nothing's next device and we finally have some official confirmation on the launch date of the Nothing Phone 3a.

Nothing has built itself up as something of a fan favorite when it comes to affordable Android brands on the market. Nothing's devices have a lot to offer, even winning certain Tom's Guide staff members over from other Android options.

The Nothing Phone 2a was a great device, and there's a lot of excitement about the sequel. Recently we saw a leak that claimed to be the Nothing Phone 3a that showed a redesigned camera block that somewhat resembled Google's Pixel 7 Pro.

The big question we had was when we could expect the phone, and it seems there's finally an answer. In a recent post on X, Nothing itself stated: "Phone (3a) Series. Power in perspective. 4 March 10 AM GMT."

Phone (3a) Series. Power in perspective.4 March 10 AM GMT. pic.twitter.com/auesJycJQyJanuary 30, 2025

This seems to indicate that we can expect the phone to be released in only a few weeks.

The post also shows off a short video that reveals the camera block will still be placed in the center of the device, although we can't make out if it matches the leaked device we've already seen doing the rounds (pictured below).

(Image credit: @saaaanjjjuuu on X)

In fact, we know a fair amount about the phone already from other rumors, including three big upgrades.

The first is that the phone could launch with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip. While it might not be on the same level as the Galaxy S25, the phone will have a fully AI-capable chip at a much lower cost. There are also indications that the Nothing Phone 3a will have its cameras upgraded to 50MP and will be the first Nothing Phone to offer eSIM support.

Either way, the release of a new Nothing Phone is exciting for Android fans looking for something a little different from the likes of Samsung's Galaxy and Google's Pixel ranges. And, if the promised upgrades occur, then I've no doubt the Nothing Phone 3a will find its place on our best cheap phones list.