Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE tipped for Unpacked release thanks to a new case leak
Casemaker Spigen got a little ahead of itself
We know the next Galaxy Unpacked is happening next week, with Samsung set to unveil at least two new foldables — the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. But, if details spotted by a major casemaker are to be believed, we may be seeing the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE at the same time.
As spotted by Android Central, case maker Spigen has published listings for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Z Flip 7 FE a little too early. The listings were removed pretty quickly, and didn't show any images of the phones in question, but that doesn't mean much on the modern internet.
The most important thing here is that Spigen seemingly confirmed Samsung will be calling the cheaper foldable the Z Flip 7 FE, rather than just the Z Flip FE. It doesn't really make a difference either way, but considering the Galaxy Z Fold SE was released last year without any numbering meant that the names given to the rumored phone were always a little contentious.
It also suggests that the Z Flip 7 FE will be arriving at Galaxy Unpacked alongside the flagship foldables. Not "several months later," as some early rumors first claimed.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: What to expect
Rumors about the Z Flip FE have been few and far between, so there isn't a whole lot we really know about the phone just yet. What is clear, though, is that this should be a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 — complete with some compromises and hardware nerfs to justify the lower price.
How much? We don't know, but the Korean model is rumored to cost 1 million won — which is about a third less than the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Leaked CAD renders also suggest we'll see a design similar to the Z Flip 6, complete with a 6.7-inch display and a 3.4-inch cover screen paired with two camera lenses.
The screen itself is said to be FHD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. Internally we've heard that the phone could run off an Exynos 2400e chipset, alongside 8GB of RAM and base storage of 128GB.
But it sounds like we don't have long to wait before we find out for sure. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE hubs for all the latest news and rumors about the three new foldables.
