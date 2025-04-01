I've been using the Galaxy Z Fold 6 for over 6 months — here's the Galaxy Z Fold 7 upgrades I need to see

For over 6 months now, I’ve been using the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 as my daily driver. I’ve explained how it beats some of the best phones when it comes to utility, like how I ditched my laptop for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 for 2 weeks because of how well Samsung DeX replicates that PC desktop-like experience I need.

But despite how much I like it, Samsung can’t afford to come up short with the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Amongst the best foldable phones I’ve tested the last couple of years, Samsung’s notebook style foldables have struggled to keep pace. I’d argue that they’ve become too complacent by choosing to outfit them with minor hardware upgrades.

Don’t get me wrong, I appreciate how Galaxy AI has injected new life to the series, but Samsung needs to do more to convince me that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is worth the upgrade — especially if it intends to beat out rival foldables like the OnePlus Open and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

A much thinner design

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One area where I’ll give Samsung credit for improving is how the company continually improves the design of its phones. While the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is thinner and lighter than the previous Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung will need to overhaul the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to keep pace with other recent releases.

Take the Oppo Find N5, which at 0.165-inches (4.21mm) unfolded, is the "world's thinnest book-style foldable phone.” This makes the 0.22-inch chassis of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 chonky, so the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will need to aggressively improve its design.

So far, the rumors hint that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be as thin as the Galaxy S24 Ultra when folded — which would put it at about 0.34-inches (8.6mm).

Obviously this calculation would still make it a smidge thicker than the Oppo Find N5, but it would nonetheless make a statement.

Larger and brighter displays

(Image credit: Future)

I’ve been leaning on my Galaxy Z Fold 6 for half a year now because of its expansive main display, which is perfect for multi-tasking different apps and watching videos. Yet, I still want a larger canvas to work with.

This could become a reality because the leaks indicate that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will pack larger inner and outer displays, presumably due to how the phone will need to be stretched out more to accommodate a thinner design.

All of this would translate to a 6.5-inch outer screen, and an even more expansive 8-inch inner screen — which would be improvements over the Z Fold 6’s current 6.3-inch outer and 7.6-inch inner displays.

Likewise, Samsung will need to make the inner display even brighter given how the Pixel 9 Pro Fold currently holds the title of the brightest screen in a notebook foldable we’ve tested at 2,319 nits.

Upgrade the cameras to make them like the Ultra

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung only changed the ultrawide camera with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, opting to keep the same 50MP main and 10MP telephoto cameras from before. However, this could change for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 as it’s tipped to gain a 200MP main shooter like on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

If this turns out to be true, then I’d hope to get an upgraded telephoto camera as well given how Samsung could deliver reasonable zooming with the help of pixel pinning techniques with the main camera. Instead of the same 3x optical zoom, I’d like for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to get up to 5x optical zoom to match the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in this area.

Finally, I’d like to see the inner display selfie camera improved too because it’s way softer looking than the outer screen one.

Overhaul multi-tasking

(Image credit: Future)

Open Canvas on the OnePlus Open changed my perception of how multi-tasking should be done on big screen devices — and Samsung needs to copy it at the very least. The current implementation that Samsung uses, called multi window, is usable to get things done, but it could be better.

The reason why I prefer Open Canvas over Samsung’s implementation is because of how the screen dynamically adapts to show apps in the full-screen modes. Even though I like how I can run upwards to 4 apps simultaneously on my Galaxy Z Fold 6, the way they’re shown doesn’t make them intuitive to use. Plus, the fourth app is technically in its own separate window overlaid on top of everything else.

I hope Samsung overhauls the multi-tasking experience with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, especially if it’s indeed getting a larger main display.

Don’t neglect the S Pen

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I’ve argued to many people how the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is worthier of having an S Pen than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. That’s why I don’t want Samsung to neglect it for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Rumors hint that a revised S Pen could introduce a new tip design that makes for a "better writing experience."

Specifically, it pertains to a new tip that prevents users from pressing too hard on the delicate inner display. While this is great, I think the S Pen is still an opportunity for Samsung to distinguish itself from all of its rivals. Quite frankly, I want the S Pen to become the new mouse.

(Image credit: Future)

Everyone in the office knows how much I use Samsung DeX on my Galaxy Z Fold 6. While it doesn’t completely replace my laptop, it’s a nice feature to lean on when I do forget to bring my laptop. For example, I love connecting my Viture Pro XR glasses to my Galaxy Z Fold 6 to access DeX — which is perfect when I need to work in public spaces.

One of the biggest changes I’d like to see with Samsung DeX could easily be achieved, like the option to support multiple accounts. Similar to how I can log in to my work or personal accounts, it’d be great if I could do the same with DeX.

Furthermore, I would love to see the return of Air Actions. I’ve used this on Bluetooth enabled S Pens in the past to scroll up/down on a web page by flicking the S Pen in the appropriate direction.

Make more accessories

(Image credit: Future)

My favorite Galaxy Z Fold 6 accessory isn’t even from Samsung. It’s a phone case from Spigen that has a kickstand — plus a small spot to tuck the S Pen into when I’m not using it. Since the Galaxy Z Fold 7 blends that fine line of being a tablet, I would love to see more accessories for it.

One of the coolest accessories I've seen from Samsung has to be the flip suit cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which adds a new level of personalization with their LED lights. I want the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to get something similar because it’s lacking in this area.

Even though there’s no mention if Samsung will give the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Qi2 support, I really hope it does because it could be helpful at introducing more accessories.

Take a look at how Apple has a range of combination keyboard cases that transform the iPad into a hybrid MacBook.