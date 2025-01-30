The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra just spurred a petition against its controversial downgrade

While there's a lot to love about the Galaxy S25 Ultra, there's been a fair amount of contention regarding the phone's S Pen.

Samsung has removed the Bluetooth functionality from the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen. This means that features like Air Actions and the remote camera shutter won't function on the device. There was a lot of speculation that Samsung would be releasing a separate S Pen with the functionality thanks to a blog post, but that has since been quashed.

Samsung has stated that the reason for this removal is that less than 1% of customers made use of the features. As such, it made sense for the company to cut it to keep costs down. However, it seems more than a few people are unhappy with this choice. Recently, Phone Arena revealed a Change.org petition that calls for Samsung to bring back the function for the Galaxy S26 Ultra's S Pen.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The petition was started by Jeff Springer and, at the time of writing, has over 3,000 signatures, with a current goal of 5,000. According to the post, the goal is to "implore Samsung Mobile to listen to their user base and incorporate beneficial feedback into their product development process. As a show of commitment to edge-cutting innovation and customer satisfaction, we collectively ask Samsung to bring back the Bluetooth S Pen for the Galaxy S26 Ultra launch in 2026."

In concept, there's no reason why Samsung would not be able to reintroduce the feature in a later model. However, while 5,000 is an admirable goal, it is a drop in the ocean compared to the total number of Samsung Galaxy Ultra users.

It's worth considering that Samsung was rumored to be considering a price increase to cover the costs of hardware like the Snapdragon 8 Elite. As such, it'll take a lot more to convince them to reintroduce a feature they likely cut to save money.

For the time being, we have no word on if Samsung intends to bring the feature back, and likely won't hear anything until next year. While the removal of the S Pen's Bluetooth is disappointing, there are still some great features for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, including a ton of AI upgrades and extra-long battery life.

Check out our reasons to buy and skip the Galaxy S25 Ultra and stay tuned for our full rated review and test results.