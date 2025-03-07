Watch out, Galaxy Z Fold 7 — Honor Magic V4 leak just revealed a killer foldable

At one point, the Honor Magic V3 was the thinnest book-style foldable, but it lost that spot. Now the Honor Magic V4 is looking to become the most powerful foldable phone, putting the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 on notice.

The leak comes from Digital Chat Station on Weibo and suggests that the upcoming foldable phone's specs are nothing short of impressive. It's said to have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with seven cores found in the Oppo Find N5.

Perhaps most impressive are the leaked camera specs. There's slated to be a 50MP primary lens with a 1/1.5" sensor and a 200MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom. Getting 3X zoom with that high resolution could be enormous, allowing users to capture distant subjects from further away.

To put the camera into perspective, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 falls short with its 50MP, 12MP and 10MP shooters. Samsung offers a 200MP sensor on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, so the company could push the cameras further on the Z Fold 7, but we'll have to wait to learn more.

The Galaxy Z Fold series could be the Honor Magic V4's biggest competitor (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The screens also sound impressive, with a massive 8-inch internal screen with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The external display is rumored to be 6.45 inches and 120Hz, which also sounds impressive.

Despite the massive screen, the phone will allegedly be less than 9mm thick, which aligns it with the svelte Oppo Find N5.

Finally, the leak says the massive foldable will have wireless charging and satellite connectivity. Like other foldable phones, it will reportedly be IPX8 rated for water resistance.

Honor Magic V4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 7: What we know so far

Comparing the cameras, we expect the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to retain the same 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 10MP front selfie, and 4MP under-display inner selfie camera as the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which would put it well behind the Honor Magic V4's rumored 200MP sensor.

Processors could be the same, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip rumored to be inside the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the same allegedly powering the Honor phone.

Interestingly, the latest leaks suggest the Z Fold 7 might have almost no crease, which could be a big deal for foldable phones.