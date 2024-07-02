Samsung Galaxy S24 FE just tipped to come in these 5 colors

While most of the attention is on Galaxy Unpacked, we have to remember that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 probably won’t be the last Samsung phones to launch this year. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE should be coming as well, and the latest rumors might have revealed which color options we should expect.

According to analyst Ross Young from DSCC, there will be 5 different Galaxy S24 FE color options when the phone launches later this year. Apparently we can expect to see the phone in black, gray, light blue, light green and yellow. It’s also likely that these aren’t the official names, and Samsung will no doubt come up with some fancier monikers that look better on retail pages.

Young claims that Black will be produced in the highest volume, suggesting this will be the default color option for the Galaxy S24 FE. Presumably, there will be a couple more options available from the majority of retailers, while Samsung will likely hold the others in reserve as retailer and carrier exclusives.

We expect that the Galaxy S24 FE rumors will ramp up once all the excitement about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 has died down. But we have still heard some rumors of what the cheaper version of the Galaxy S24 might offer.

Renders suggest that the design will be very similar to the Galaxy S23 FE, and slightly larger than the standard Galaxy S24 thanks to a 6.5-inch display. Other hardware rumors suggest we’ll see a larger 4,500 mAh battery, the same 50MP main camera as the Galaxy S23 and the same chipset as the main Galaxy S24 lineup.

That means we could see the S24 FE come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in North America, and an Exynos 2400 in other regions. If that’s the case then we should also see the same Galaxy AI features as those flagships.

As for the rest of the phone’s hardware, we’ll just have to wait for more leaks and rumors to fill in the blanks. The same goes for the phone’s release date, which is currently unknown. We probably shouldn’t expect it before the fall. But you can keep up to date with all the latest news and rumors by checking out our Samsung Galaxy S24 FE hub.

