Samsung Galaxy S24 FE just tipped to come in these 5 colors

News
By
published

Design details revealed early

Galaxy S24 FE
(Image credit: Giznext.com & Onleaks)

While most of the attention is on Galaxy Unpacked, we have to remember that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 probably won’t be the last Samsung phones to launch this year. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE should be coming as well, and the latest rumors might have revealed which color options we should expect.

According to analyst Ross Young from DSCC, there will be 5 different Galaxy S24 FE color options when the phone launches later this year. Apparently we can expect to see the phone in black, gray, light blue, light green and yellow. It’s also likely that these aren’t the official names, and Samsung will no doubt come up with some fancier monikers that look better on retail pages.

Young claims that Black will be produced in the highest volume, suggesting this will be the default color option for the Galaxy S24 FE. Presumably, there will be a couple more options available from the majority of retailers, while Samsung will likely hold the others in reserve as retailer and carrier exclusives.

We expect that the Galaxy S24 FE rumors will ramp up once all the excitement about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 has died down. But we have still heard some rumors of what the cheaper version of the Galaxy S24 might offer.

Renders suggest that the design will be very similar to the Galaxy S23 FE, and slightly larger than the standard Galaxy S24 thanks to a 6.5-inch display. Other hardware rumors suggest we’ll see a larger 4,500 mAh battery, the same 50MP main camera as the Galaxy S23 and the same chipset as the main Galaxy S24 lineup.

That means we could see the S24 FE come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in North America, and an Exynos 2400 in other regions. If that’s the case then we should also see the same Galaxy AI features as those flagships.

As for the rest of the phone’s hardware, we’ll just have to wait for more leaks and rumors to fill in the blanks. The same goes for the phone’s release date, which is currently unknown. We probably shouldn’t expect it before the fall. But you can keep up to date with all the latest news and rumors by checking out our Samsung Galaxy S24 FE hub.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 262 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
1
Google Pixel 8 Pro - Unlocked...
Amazon
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB Black)
Our Review
2
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Mint Mobile
View
Google Google Pixel 8a
(128GB Black)
3
Google Pixel 8a 128 GB,...
Walmart
$575
View
Google Pixel 8
4
Google Pixel 8
Tello
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
5
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
6
Google Pixel 8 Pro 128 GB in...
Visible
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
7
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Google Pixel 8
8
Google Pixel 8 128 GB
Verizon Wireless
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
9
Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB...
Samsung
$1,419.99
View
OnePlus 12
Our Review
10
OnePlus 12,16GB...
Amazon
View
Load more deals
Tom Pritchard
Tom Pritchard
UK Phones Editor

Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.