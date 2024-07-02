Google Pixel 9 video leak shows off its design and color — here’s what you need to know?

Somehow the Google Pixel 9 is already available in some parts of the world, and one enterprising user has already shared video for the benefit of the rest of us still waiting for the new Pixel.

The new clip, shared by Hani Mohamed Bioud on X, apparently comes to us from Algeria. It consists of a few seconds of pink Pixel 9 footage, showing the phone being waved around in front of the camera.

Pixel 9 is already out in Algeria.Storage: 256GBColor : PinkI'll keep you updated tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/0mE1QlCbEgJuly 1, 2024

The phone shown in the video matches with the renders we've seen of the Pixel 9 before, and pink is one of the rumored colors. Bioud also claims the phone contains 256GB of storage, which is a believable number also. We see the display side of the phone, but we don't see it switched on — making it hard to tell if this is genuine or a dummy model.

Google doesn't sell Pixel phones in Algeria directly, which you could read as further evidence against this leak being genuine. However, Pixels can still be found outside of Google's own network via resellers, who perhaps have less stringent security that allows the phones to turn up on social media like this.

A render showing the alleged design of the Google Pixel 9 in blue. (Image credit: @OnLeaks)

As for the design itself, other than new flat sides and a slightly reworked rear camera bar, the basic model we see here isn't that much different from the Pixel 8. But more dramatic changes are expected at the top end of the Pixel 9 series.

The Pixel 8 Pro looks to be succeeded by two different models — a new 6.1-inch device assumed to be named the Google Pixel 9 Pro, and another measuring 6.7 inches called the Pixel 9 Pro XL. This would be the first time Google's offered different-sized Pixels with otherwise identical specs since the Pixel 4 series in 2019.

Google's holding its next Made by Google hardware event on August 13, where it has not so subtly teased that it will be revealing the 9th generation of Pixel flagship phones. Rather than waiting a month and wondering what else could be in store for the new Pixels, you can read more rumors in our Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL hubs.

Oh, and don't forget about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which is Google's second-gen foldable that's allegedly getting a new name style as well as some hardware and software upgrades.