Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could have a familiar camera — here’s what we know

A new report has indicated the forthcoming Galaxy S24 FE could launch with the same main camera Samsung has used in the last few Galaxy phones.

The news comes from the Netherlands (via Phone Arena) and suggests the Galaxy S24 FE could come with the same 50 MP main camera as the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy S24. If correct, this would mean that the Galaxy S24 FE would sport a 1/1.57-inch sensor with 1.0μm pixels.

For those that have never heard of the FE series, they are essentially the cheaper version of the mainline Samsung phones. the devices will often use older parts to keep costs down. However, Samsung has started to rely more on its Galaxy AI to improve photo quality, so it isn't surprising to see that the Galaxy S24 FE could have the same camera as the main Galaxy S24.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/SmartPrix)

However, saying the camera is old doesn't mean it's without merit. The Galaxy S23, which uses the same sensor, was considered one of the best camera phones available on release. This report doesn't indicate the other camera options, but it is reasonable to assume they will be similar to the Galaxy S23, meaning a 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 10MP telephoto (f/2.4) with 3x optical zoom.

So far the rumors for the Galaxy S24 FE have given us a basic idea of what to expect, but a lot is still up in the air. So far it appears the S24 SE will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and potentially have a larger battery. We also expect that the phone will come with 128GB or 256GB of storage capacity, with 12GB of memory a step up from the 8GB of RM powering the S23 FE.

We're still unsure of when the phone will come out but recent rumors indicate it may land later this year, or even early 2025. We also don't know how much the S24 FE will cost. However, if the stats above prove to be correct (and the price is reasonable) there could well be a place for this device among the best Samsung phones.

