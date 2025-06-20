Samsung Galaxy S25 FE renders just leaked — here's your first look
See Samsung's lite flagship from every angle
For the most part whenever Samsung releases the affordable Galaxy S25 FE we don't expect to see more than some minor upgrades to phone compared to the Galaxy S24 FE.
A new set of renders leaked this week won't disabuse you of that notion. The images come from regular render-tipster OnLeaks via SammyGuru.
Compared to the Galaxy S24 FE, these renders reveal a phone that looks pretty identical to last year's model.
According to SammyGuru, the S25 FE dimensions are 161.4 x 76.6 x 7.4mm (or 6.35 x 3.01 x .29 inches), which is basically the same as the S24 FE, and maybe a couple of millimeters smaller and thinner.
The handset is rumored to retain the 6.7-inch AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate, though the bezels might be a bit slimmer.
The only real upgrade we think you'll see is a bump up to the same 12MP front camera as the other S25 phones but the the same 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide and 8MP telephoto setup on the S24 FE.
There are conflicting rumors on the chipset the S25 FE might feature. These range from re-using the same Exynos 2400e chipset from the S24 FE to a slightly better Exynos or a Mediatek Dimensity 9400. The latter two would give the S25 FE a modest boost in performance and power.
Otherwise, the new Galaxy S25 FE should have One UI 8 out of the box with a number of new AI features introduced with the S25 launch earlier this year. Though with Samsung's seven years of software and security update support, it's likely the S24 FE will quickly have the same features and operating system.
Galaxy S25 FE release date and price?
Now that we've seen a first glimpse of the Galaxy S25 FE the big questions left to answer are the release date and price.
Last year's model launched $649 — $150 less than the Galaxy S25. This year, Samsung hasn't raised prices like it did in 2024, so we think, barring tariffs, that the S25 FE could keep a similar price.
No release date has been leaked yet or shared by Samsung, but the Galaxy S24 FE showed up in October last year. Assuming history repeats itself, that seems like enough distance from the mainline S25 launch for Samsung to debut the S25 FE.
Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom's Guide.
