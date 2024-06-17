Galaxy S24 FE revealed in new 360-degree render — here’s our best look at Samsung’s next affordable phone

Recent renders have given us our best look at the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE. And the phone looks a lot like you might expect it to, assuming you were anticipating a handset that looks like a lower-cost addition to the Galaxy S24 lineup introduced earlier this year..

The renders in question come to us from well-sourced tipster @OnLeaks, who revealed the renders and 360-degree video in conjunction with Giznext.com. One of the more significant revelations is that the Galaxy S24 FE appears to have a 6.5-inch screen. That's larger than the S24's 6.2-inch panel, but it's also fractionally bigger than last year's Galaxy S23 FE, which had a 6.4-inch display.

In addition to the expanded screen size, the render also shows off a punch-hole front camera and the borderless display. In addition, we can see the volume and power keys on the phone's right side and the USB-C charging port on the bottom.

(Image credit: .giznext.com & OnLeaks)

The video also gives us an idea of the camera setup on the back. As was expected, we are looking at a three-camera setup in the same vertical positioning seen in the other Galaxy S24 models. There are indications that the Galaxy S24 FE will come with the same 50MP main camera as the Galaxy S24, but with a less powerful telephoto lens than Samsung's pricier flagships.

(Image credit: Giznet.com & Onleaks)

Aside from the rendered video, the article also includes several rumored specifications for the Galaxy S24 FE. According to the source, the phone will measure around 162 x 77.3 x 8 mm, which makes it slightly larger than its 158 x 76.5 x 8.2mm predecessor. There are also indications that at least some of the Galaxy S24 FE models will come with the Exynos 2400 chipset after that device appeared in a recent Geekbench score.

There are some indications that other Galaxy S24 FE models would use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip, matching the regional approach Samsung took with the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-equipped S24 FE would be a big deal, as the previous FE model used an older version of Qualcomm's silicon. If Samsung followed a similar pattern with this year's edition, you'd expect a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 inside the Galaxy S24 FE instead.

We're still awaiting an idea of when the phone will be released. There are indications the Galaxy S24 FE will be released either late 2024 or early 2025 but nothing is set in stone. In the meantime take a look at our best cheap phones to see if another midrange model strikes your fancy.

