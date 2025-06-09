New rumor doubles down on smaller battery for the Galaxy S26 Ultra — here’s what we know

A new post on social media appears to confirm the rumor that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will not receive a major battery update.

There have been a lot of rumors about Samsung’s next generation of smartphones, including the Ultra model coming with an under-display camera.

However, known leaker PandaFlashPro has stated that Samsung may not increase the battery beyond 5,400 mAh, compared to the 5,000 mAh seen in the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The statement was made in response to a post on X regarding the possible battery size of the next generation of Samsung Ultra phones. In the post, Panda states, “Battery Capacity is not Final yet but Under 5400mAh "if" they Increase, Charging Speed not 65w, 120Hz Refresh Rate, No Under Display Camera.” In the past, Panda had stated that the Galaxy S26 Ultra would likely only see a max battery capacity of 5,500 mAh.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While the idea of Samsung only offering a minimum battery increase might disappoint some, there are some other factors worth considering. For instance, it was recently indicated that Samsung could launch the Galaxy S26 series with silicone carbon batteries, similar to the ones seen in the OnePlus 13.

If this is the case, then it means that the batteries in the phones would be much denser than the current lithium-ion batteries. This would allow the device to have a much larger charge without having to increase the capacity.

The other thing to note is that battery capacity is only half the story when it comes to the longest-lasting phones. When it comes to the longevity of a phone, one of the most important factors is the chip, and Samsung devices boast some of the best on the market.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

For the most part, we expect that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series will launch with the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip. Considering how good the current Snapdragon 8 Elite is at power management, we expect the next chip to offer major improvements in that area.

There are some indications that the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus could feature the Exynos 2600 in certain markets, but the Ultra models tend to universally use the same chip.

It's usually worth taking these kinds of leaks and rumors with a generous helping of salt. At this point, it is still very early days for Galaxy S26 rumors, and even then, we won't know for certain until the phone is announced. While we don't have an exact date yet, it will likely be in early 2026, which is when Samsung usually releases its Galaxy phones.