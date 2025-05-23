Samsung Galaxy S26 camera rumored to stick at 50MP — but there could be a brand new sensor instead

It's going to be several months before the Samsung Galaxy S26 arrives, but we're already starting to hear rumors about what the phone could have to offer. A new leak claims that the phone will get an upgraded camera, but those of you hoping for any meaningful bump in resolution are going to be rather disappointed.

According to a report from GalaxyClub, the entry-level Galaxy S26 will retain a 50MP main camera — the same resolution we've had since the Galaxy S22. But resolution doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things, certainly not compared to the upgraded sensor apparently coming to the phone.

The report claims that the S26 will finally ditch the ISOCELL S5KGN3 sensor in favor of a newer ISOCELL GN sensor. It's unclear which sensor may come to the phone, and it's speculated that it might even be one that hasn't been officially announced yet.

While often ignored, the sensor can make a great many differences to the overall photo quality. A larger sensor captures more light, for example, which can boost low-light performance among other things.

Presumably, we'll find out more after the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 this summer, as the rumor mill pivots towards next year's flagship release.

Other Galaxy S26 rumors

(Image credit: Future)

One of the biggest upgrades we've heard about for the Galaxy S26 series comes from the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Word is that the phone will offer a 200MP telephoto lens, with 5x optical zoom . Meanwhile, the secondary telephoto shooter is said to be jumping to 50MP with 3.5x optical magnification.

To top it off, the main camera may feature a ridiculous 324 megapixel resolution sensor. You thought 200MP was a lot? Well, this one is more than 50% bigger, and if you ask me, that might be rather excessive for a smartphone.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's also speculation that Samsung may scrap the Galaxy S26 Plus and release the skinny Galaxy S26 Edge in its place. Considering how close the S25 Plus's hardware is to the S25 Ultra, that would certainly help the third Galaxy phone stand out from its compatriots.

Let's just hope that the rumors that Samsung is switching back to Exynos chips don't come to fruition. It's been rather nice having Snapdragon performance on the flagship around the world, rather than just the U.S.