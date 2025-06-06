New Samsung app may have accidentally confirmed Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are coming soon — what we know

We’ve been waiting for more information on when we can expect the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, and a recent listing might be the hint we need.

Galaxy Club spotted that Samsung had listed a new app called “Samsung Internet Browser for Fold 7 and Flip 7" on the Galaxy Store app store. Samsung Internet is the company's own answer to Chrome and other browsers for its mobile devices, and the Fold 7/Flip 7 labelling makes it clear which phones this version is for.

The listing is still up at the time of writing, and details several of the features coming with the launch, like customizable menus and ad blockers. And since there's no sense in making a browser for phones that aren't coming soon, this backs up rumors that Samsung's next-gen foldables are on the horizon.

Curiously, the app will not appear if you search for it in the Galaxy Store on a Samsung device running Android 15 and One UI 7. Instead, you have to be using a Galaxy S25 running Android 16 and One UI 8 to see the app appear (but with a different name, visible in the second image below), or use a browser. Whichever page you go to, both listings feature the same version number: v28.0.2.43.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: galaxy store)

The main thing to note here is that this seemingly confirms the names of the two devices we expect to see , However, there is no mention in the app about the recently teased Galaxy Z Fold Ultra. Samsung recently unveiled its plans for a foldable phone with a greater focus on AI. However, the actual announcement never mentioned a release date, or an official name - only that an Ultra-grade foldable is on the way.

This isn’t the only leak we’ve seen about the next generation of Samsung foldables. A recent series of leaks detailed a bunch of the possible specs and color options. For instance, we saw reports that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 would come with a base 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, as well as two additional options: 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage. Not only that, we heard that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will come with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.

This app listing could indicate that we don’t have long to wait before the official announcement of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which has been previously rumored to be coming at a Galaxy Unpacked event in July. We will aim to keep you updated with all the news and rumors as we hear them.

