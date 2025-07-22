Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 can survive half a million folds according to independent testing — and that’s a massive upgrade

When it comes to the best foldable phones, one question often on people's minds is: just how many times can you unfold it before it breaks? It appears that we now have an answer when it comes to the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 was tested by Bureau Veritas (via Samsung Display's Newsroom), a global testing and certification company, According to its tests, the Z Fold 7 managed to remain fully functional for over 500,000 folding cycles (opening and closing the phone). According to Samsung Display, that would mean that the phone could be unfolded 100 times a day for over ten years, or six years if you unfolded it over 200 times a day.

The way that Bureau Veritas tests these devices is by opening and closing the phone 13 times a day, while maintaining a steady temperature of 22 degrees Celsius, or 77 degrees Fahrenheit. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is stated in the report to have managed 200,000 folding cycles, meaning that Samsung has improved the durability of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 by more than double for this particular test.

How did Samsung increase the durability?

The reason for this improved durability is down to several changes in the design of the phone's inner screen, which makes use of a multi-layer design of glass and plastic for its Ultra Thin Glass material. Samsung Display compares this to the design of bulletproof glass.

Samsung achieved this by first increasing the thickness of the Ultra Thin Glass by 50% while also introducing a new high-elastic adhesive that better resists the wear caused by unfolding the phone. On top of that, the Z Fold 7 utilizes a new flattening structure and titanium plate to both support the display panel when open, and allow it to better distribute shock when it is struck.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is on track to be one of the best foldable phones when it releases on July 25 and this improved durability will be a major win for users. However, it is always worth taking steps to make sure your new phone lasts as long as possible. On that note, we have a breakdown of the best way to protect your new phone that offers advice on what steps you can take.

