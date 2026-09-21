I extended my iPhone's telephoto range with this add-on camera lens — and my point-and-shoot camera is officially retired

For years, I’ve kept a compact point-and-shoot camera in my backpack when I commute to work or go on trips. Part of the reason is that it offers longer telephoto reach, as well as intuitive software with the manual controls I crave. But despite testing an assortment of the best iPhone lenses, none have really felt like a complete shooting solution compelling enough to pry me away from my dedicated camera.

That changed when I got my hands on the Telesin Master Grip Kit. Rather than treating the telephoto lens as an isolated add-on, it approaches mobile photography as an entire ecosystem — a MagSafe-enabled rig that pairs a lens with an ergonomic grip. It fundamentally changes how I handle the device, and after using it for nearly a month, I can tell you that the difference isn't subtle. Here’s why.

Telesin Master Grip Kit: $229.99 at telesinstore.com Transform your iPhone into a versatile dedicated camera system with the Telesin Master Grip Kit. It snaps onto your iPhone via MagSafe, offering physical controls and a grip to properly frame shots with ease. With the included telephoto lens, you can pair it with the iPhone's main or telephoto cameras to get more zoom without the artificial look that normally comes with computational photography. Use code 4BU3AHFE at checkout for an additional 15% off.

Way better telephoto performance

I don’t miss the Space Zoom on Samsung’s flagship models now that the Telesin 3.5x lens paired with my iPhone 17 Pro drastically sharpens its telephoto reach. Don’t believe me? Take a look at the side-by-side snapshots above comparing my standalone iPhone 17 Pro at 40x zoom against the Telesin 3.5x setup.

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In the first set of images, the shot from my iPhone leaves the wood grain indistinct and almost smeary, with fine depth flattened by the phone's aggressive image processing. Distant textures simply lack clarity and definition. The results with the Telesin kit offer a stark contrast because every groove of the wood grain is sharp and clearly defined, while natural contrast and dynamic range are preserved.

Image 1 of 2 iPhone 17 Pro 1x zoom. (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) iPhone 17 Pro with Telesin 3.5x zoom lens. (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

This isn't just a minor bump in quality — it proves how dedicated optical glass can salvage distant subjects that's ruined by digital processing. The long-exposure shot above perfectly illustrates this reach, by transforming the distant 9/11 Tribute in Light as two distinctly separated pillars of light when zoomed all the way in with the Telesin lens. The kit delivers the kind of true optical performance that finally lets me leave my dedicated camera behind.

Versatile grip and case

(Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide)

The optical reach is only half the story because how the phone handles is what really cements that mirrorless camera feel for me. The Telesin kit centers around an ergonomic, MagSafe-enabled camera grip that snaps onto the back with a firm lock. With tactile buttons and dials that emulate a traditional camera layout, it gives my shooting hand the stability needed to keep my framing right while shooting with the telephoto lens.

Even better, the grip doubles as a power bank that actively charges my iPhone. Around the base, a standard 1/4-inch tripod mount lets me seamlessly attach the entire rig to essential accessories I typically carry — like my monopod or selfie stick — without taking anything apart.

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The accompanying case ties everything together with thoughtful hardware touches. It features a slide-on protective lens cover with threaded mounts, allowing me to screw the add-on glass directly over either the main or telephoto camera. On top of that, built-in lanyard cutouts on the side let me thread standard camera straps and wrist lanyards directly to the phone.

Bottom line

(Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide)

At $229, the Telesin Master Grip Kit with the 3.5x telephoto lens isn’t an impulse buy — it’s undeniably an investment. But when I factor in the camera-style handling of the grip, integrated battery charging, and optical reach that actually rivals a dedicated compact shooter, it has convinced me to finally retire my old point-and-shoot.

If you don't need extreme 400mm-equivalent reach for concerts or wildlife, Telesin also offers a cheaper $179 kit that swaps out the 3.5x glass for a 2x telephoto lens, giving you the same ergonomic rig and street-friendly focal lengths for $50 less. For anyone tired of carrying a separate camera just to get reliable zoom and real manual feel, this setup is well worth the price.

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