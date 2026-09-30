This MagSafe gadget instantly upped my iPhone photography — and it’s only $22
It's so compact it fits in my pocket
Now that I’ve been making the most out of the iPhone 18 Pro Max’s variable aperture camera, it’s pushing me to explore creative shots I wouldn’t otherwise think of capturing. While handheld shooting remains the de facto method, there are plenty of situations where I need to keep the device dead still — or angle it just right to nail the composition.
That’s why I’ve been using the SmallRig FS-C1 Magnetic Phone Tripod for a couple of weeks with both the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max. Unlike conventional phone tripods with clumsy clamps you have to fiddle with, the FS-C1 relies on a snappy MagSafe connection and foldable legs that make dialing in micro-adjustments a breeze. Best of all, it slips right into a pocket and costs less than $22.
The best phone tripod fits in your pocket and the SmallRig FS-C1 adds way more utility thanks to its MagSafe connection. This foldable tripod firmly snaps onto the back of compatible phones and keeps them in place to prevent any jitter when shooting long exposure photography. With a built-in clip, it can safe fasten to other surfaces while keeping the device in place.
When I'm commuting or traveling, I like to pack as light as possible — which is why I care so much about multifunctional gadgets. The SmallRig FS-C1 folds down completely flush, making it compact enough to slide into a pants pocket. This level of portability cannot be overstated, especially since it spares me from hauling my old selfie-stick tripod and a separate phone clamp.
By pulling apart the legs and attaching the magnetic ring to my iPhone, I can adjust the phone to just about any angle imaginable. While it can become a balancing act if the setup is front-heavy, dialing in that sweet spot lets me do things most phone tripods can't handle — like pointing straight up at the sky for nighttime astrophotography.
That matters because most compact options, like the Peak Design Mobile Tripod, simply tip over when tilted to an extreme. Because the SmallRig FS-C1 lets me articulate both the legs and the body, that stability issue disappears. With the phone held completely steady, I can pull off clean long exposures where my stationary subject remains tack-sharp while moving elements blur.
Another smart touch is the auxiliary clip concealed in one of the legs, which comes in handy for overhead shots. While it doesn't match the wrap-around flexibility of a Joby GorillaPod, it’s a lifesaver in a pinch. Finally, the built-in carabiner clip lets me snap it directly onto a backpack strap or keychain, keeping it within reach at a moment’s notice.
The aluminum alloy build strikes a great balance, feeling solid without adding noticeable weight. Beyond shooting photos, it easily doubles as a tabletop stand for watching videos during lunch or finding the right angle for a video call.
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At under $22, the SmallRig FS-C1 has quickly become one of the most useful everyday-carry tools in my bag.
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John’s a senior editor covering phones for Tom’s Guide. He’s no stranger in this area having covered mobile phones and gadgets since 2008 when he started his career. On top of his editor duties, he’s a seasoned videographer being in front and behind the camera producing YouTube videos. Previously, he held editor roles with PhoneArena, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and SPY. Outside of tech, he enjoys producing mini documentaries and fun social clips for small businesses, enjoying the beach life at the Jersey Shore, and recently becoming a first time homeowner.
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