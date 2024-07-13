Amazon Prime Day just started early — 31 epic deals I'd snag this weekend

Amazon's gearing up for its biggest sale of the year. I'm talking about none other than Prime Day. As deals editor-in-chief at Tom's Guide, I've covered every Prime Day sale since 2015. The one thing I've learned about Prime Day is that you don't have to wait till the official date to start shopping.

For example, this weekend you can already get Amazon devices on sale from $12. I've always said that Prime Day is the best time to buy Amazon gear because that's when you'll find the lowest prices. In some instances, Prime Day prices even beat out Black Friday deals (although that's not always the case).

Below I've rounded up all of the best deals you can get now on Amazon gear. I've also rounded up some other discounts that I recommend checking out now. If you're still thirsty for more deals, make sure to check out our official Prime Day deals guide and our roundup of this week's best Amazon promo codes.

Prime Day weekend deals

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $12 @ Amazon

Amazon's Smart Plug lets you turn on/off a wide list of compatible devices that have a mechanical on/off switch. Just plug it into an electrical outlet and then plug in the device you'd like to control. The included Alexa app lets you control coffee makers, lights, and more.

Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon

This is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we said the speaker sounds great for its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The 2022 Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy if you're on a budget. It features eero built-in and a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines.

Amazon Echo Auto: was $54 now $24 @ Amazon

Bring Alexa into your car with the Amazon Echo Auto. In our Amazon Echo Auto review, we called it a much more refined version of its predecessor. We also liked the new design, improved microphones, and roadside assistance.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.

Blink Outdoor 4: was $99 now $39 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras.

Blink Mini Camera (3-Pack): was $99 now $44 @ Amazon

If you need to cover multiple rooms on a budget you can grab three Blink Minis for just $44. These affordable cameras still pack a crisp 1080p resolution which makes out people and objects in motion. Notifications hit your devices within seconds and the cameras' infrared night vision mode makes it easy to see what's happening even in pitch-black rooms like a basement. Keep in mind that if you're away often and want to save recordings, you'll need to pay a subscription fee. However, they make great monitors for motion notifications and dropping into live feeds to check up on kids, pets and even doorway activity.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $49 @ Amazon

The ideal smart home centerpiece, the current-gen Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. Just keep in mind it hit $39 last Black Friday.

Amazon Smart Thermostat: was $79 now $51 @ Amazon

The Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to easily control the temperature in your home no matter where you are using the Alexa app on your phone, meaning you save energy and money. You can also let Alexa set the temperature automatically to keep you warm or cool. Note: It hit $41 on Black Friday.

Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

The 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. This is its second-lowest price ever as it hit $49 last Black Friday.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery: was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

The Ring Stick Up Cam is easy to install, has good battery life, and can be connected to a solar panel so you don't have to recharge its battery manually as often. In our Ring Stick Up Cam Battery review, we recommended it to those already invested in Ring's ecosystem. It's now at its lowest price ever.

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Amazon

Need a new TV, but don't have a big budget? Amazon has TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger 4K sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon.

Blink Floodlight Camera: was $129 now $64 @ Amazon

This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera (Battery) and a Blink Floodlight Mount for just $64. This wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $149 now $84 @ Amazon

The newest Echo Show 8 is the best smart display for most people. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combining speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated smart home hub for Matter and Zigbee devices, this is our favorite smart display Amazon has made yet.

Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199 now $89 @ Amazon

Secure your home inside and out with Amazon's Blink Whole Home Bundle. It includes the Outdoor 4, Mini 2, Video Doorbell, and Sync Module 2. Combined, the devices will help you keep tabs on all corners of your house. It's $110 cheaper than buying each device separately and it includes the Sync Module 2, so you can store video locally without paying a monthly subscription.

Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but for this price it's not too bad.

Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229 now $139 @ Amazon

The Fire Max 11 tablet is the best Fire tablet you can buy. It has a bright 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) display, 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM, and 8MP cameras on the front and back. USB-C charging and a MicroSD card slot are also included. In our Fire Max 11 review we called it Amazon's new top-tier Fire tablet. The Fire Max 11 tablet is at its lowest price ever right now. This is the cheapest it's ever been!

Amazon Echo Show 15: was $279 now $219 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 15 has a huge 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen display and a distinct new widget-based interface. This keeps digital shortcuts like light smart light brightness sliders, smart thermostat buttons, and live camera feeds on the screen at all times so you can more easily interact with smart home devices. It also has Fire TV built-in and comes with its own remote, making it a great small TV for a kitchen or bedroom. In our Amazon Echo Show 15 review, we said its a good investment if you like the idea of having a central Alexa-powered hub in your home with a big screen.

Kindle Scribe: was $339 now $234 @ Amazon

The Kindle Scribe is the first Amazon e-reader you can write on. It has a 10.2-inch 300 ppi display, an adjustable light, and comes with the Premium Pen included. You can handwrite sticky notes on your Kindle books, edit documents, and create notebooks and journals. In our Kindle Scribe review we said its larger screen size, screen quality, and general design are great for reading, but make it a tough sell at its full price. Now on sale, it's a better bargain and easier to recommend.

Amazon 43" 4K Omni Fire TV: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The 43-inch Omni Fire TV is the latest TV in Amazon's TV lineup. This new smaller size brings HDR 10/HLG support to a smaller 4K screen for those who can't fit a 50-inch or larger TV into their living room. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni review, we said it's solid for gaming thanks to its low lag time, but you should only buy it when it's on sale as there are better/cheaper options for your money. Heads up, this TV sold for $99 last Prime Day, but it was a rare invite-only deal that few people got.

More Prime Day weekend deals

Audible Premium Plus: 3 months free @ Amazon

Audible gives you access to thousands of audiobooks and podcasts. You can even have Alexa pull up your audiobooks from Audible to be read through an Echo or other smart speaker. Prime members can get Audible Premium Plus for free for 3 months. After your free trial is up, you can cancel or keep for $14.95/month.

Amazon Music Unlimited: 5 free months @ Amazon

Amazon is giving Prime members 5 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited. (Non-members get 3 free months). The service gives subscribers access to its library of over 100 million songs. Once your extended trial is up, Prime members pay $9.99/month (or $10.99 for non-members).

More Prime Day weekend deals

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From workout gear to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6, which makes it the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe.

Crocs sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of Prime Day. After discount, deal prices start from $6. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.

iPhone 15: for $0.01 + $60/month with Unlimited @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 15 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 15. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $21 now $17 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment, but it's otherwise a travel essential.

Keurig K-Express: was $89 now $64 @ Amazon

This small coffee machine can brew a strong cup of coffee from 8 to 12 ounces and makes your brew in minutes. It accommodates travel mugs, too, and will automatically shut down between cups to save energy. The flavor is great, too.

iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.

Grills/smokers: deals from $99 @ Amazon

Summer is in full swing and if you're still shopping for a new grill, Prime Day can help. Amazon has various outdoor grills and smokers on sale from $99. The sale includes brands like Weber, Traeger, Char-Broil, and more. If you already have a grill, but need new accessories, you'll find various grilling tools on sale from $13 as well.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $279 now $169 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.