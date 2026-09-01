iPhone 18 Pro camera upgrades — everything we know about the new sensor

Apple has officially confirmed that its annual iPhone event will kick off on September 9 under the tagline "Surprise and Sunshine."

The much-rumored iPhone Ultra will steal all the headlines, but we're also expecting to see the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models as well — the base iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Plus are reportedly making their debut in spring of 2027 alongside the iPhone 18e.

The iPhone 18 series may be a small upgrade over the iPhone 17 lineup, but we are expecting some updates, including to the cameras. Here's what we expect to see:

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

iPhone 18 Pro cameras

(Image credit: Future)

From every report we've read so far, the iPhone 18 Pro should feature the same triple 48MP camera setup as the current Pro models. Those three cameras will cover the main, ultrawide, and 4x telephoto lenses.

Plus, there should be an 18MP Center Stage front camera, the same as the iPhone 17 Pro.

One big change is a Camera Control adjustment. Since being introduced with the iPhone 16 Pro, the Camera Control button has proven controversial. There is no shortage of Reddit threads filled with both praise and criticism of the new button.

However, rumors suggest that Apple is refining it for the 18 Pro by removing its capacitive capabilities but retaining its ability to change settings.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But there is one feature the iPhone 18 Pro might not get.

Only for the iPhone 18 Pro Max

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The cameras on the Pro Max version of the iPhone 18 could enjoy at least two advantages over the standard Pro models: a longer zoom and a variable-aperture camera.

Rumors hint at a 6x optical zoom for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, while the Pro model would only feature a 5x zoom.

The bigger change is the rumor that Apple is going to add a variable aperture camera to at least one model this year. This would give you more manual control over the size of the aperture. What that means in practice is that you get better control over the depth of field in your shots, so you should get sharper close-ups and better performance in low-light situations.

However, it's not clear if this will come to both Pro models or just the Max. Some rumor mongers have posited that it will be locked to the Pro Max. The speculation is that the thinner iPhone 18 Pro won't be able to fit the mechanics required for a variable lens.

We'll find out in less than a fortnight. In the meantime, keep Tom's Guide in your tabs, and we'll keep you updated with all the latest Apple news and rumors.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.