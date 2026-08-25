I tried this MagSafe game controller and it puts other Bluetooth gamepads to shame — plus it’s $20 off right now

Call me old school, but I much prefer playing retro games from classic consoles like the Genesis, SNES, PlayStation 1, and Neo Geo. That’s the main reason I bought a power bank that doubles as a retro handheld over the holidays, but now I’m back to gaming on my phone thanks to MCON.

The company behind it makes some sweet iPhone accessories, like the Snap Grip Wallet, but the MCON Bluetooth Controller is truly in a league of its own compared to other mobile gamepads. Not only does it sport an ingenious, ultra-compact design, but it also differentiates itself by leveraging MagSafe to keep my phone securely mounted. Best of all, it packs all the buttons, triggers, joysticks, and grips needed to feel remarkably like a standard console controller — and you can snag one for $20 off today.

Compact design, easy to stow away

One of my biggest gripes with many Bluetooth gamepads is that they simply aren't designed with mobile in mind. Most look a lot like standard console controllers with clunky phone clips tacked onto them. The MCON Bluetooth Controller, on the other hand, is built from the ground up for on-the-go gaming.

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Portability has always been the main bottleneck for mobile setups, but the MCON solves this by folding down into a sleek, self-contained rectangular slab that effortlessly slips into a pocket or the sleeve of a backpack. Looking at the photo above with my iPhone 17 Pro beside it, it shares a nearly identical footprint, just with a slightly thicker chassis.

What makes the design truly clever is its versatility. Rather than locking you into a single configuration, the magnetic MagSafe holder slides out and fully detaches to double as an adjustable kickstand for tabletop play. This magnetic system eliminates the constraints of rigid clamp widths, pairing just as seamlessly with my iPhone 17 Pro as it does with wider, notebook-style foldables like the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Small details go a long way

Beyond its compact form factor, the MCON Bluetooth Controller packs several subtle design choices that solves many more of the issues I have about mobile controllers. First and foremost, I really dig how the extendable side grips can change the way it feels. When I keep them collapsed, its flat profile channels that nostalgic-feel squared-off NES gamepad, while sliding them out instantly provides the deeper grip support and ergonomic contours of a modern controller.

On the connectivity front, multi-device Bluetooth pairing lets me switch smoothly between my devices without constantly unpairing and re-syncing them. And as much as I appreciate the wireless connection, there are just some games — like Resident Evil Village — that are better suited with a direct connection. I can eliminate any worry about latency by just connecting it via USB-C.

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The most versatile mobile gaming controller

(Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide)

Whether you’re playing classic retro titles like Castlevania: Symphony of the Night or diving into modern mobile games like Diablo Immortal, the MCON Bluetooth Controller solves the portability headache without sacrificing the ergonomics of a dedicated console gamepad. I think the photo above really sums how much I've enjoyed using it to play classic titles on my phone.

Between its slick MagSafe mounting, adaptable fold-out grips, and reliable wired mode, I’ve quickly retired my dedicated retro gaming handheld and now keep this with me at all times. If you've been waiting for a mobile controller that doesn't feel like an afterthought, you can save $20 on the MCON Bluetooth Controller right now — making it an even easier recommendation.

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