iPhone Ultra and 18 Pro Max unboxed ahead of Apple event — these could be the final designs

A new video popped up this week that purports to show off potential final designs for the iPhone 18 Pro Max and foldable iPhone Ultra just nine days before Apple's "Surprise and Shine" event.

The video comes from the tech-focused Unbox Therapy, a YouTube channel that features unboxing and first looks at both official new products and leaked designs and dummy units.

This is the iPhone 18 Pro Max - YouTube Watch On

In the video, host Lewis Hilsenteger shows off the high-end Pro Max and the much-rumored foldable iPhone. He also shows off previous dummy units, which include an all-aluminum version and one with faux displays for the Ultra.

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Allegedly, the devices he received came from China.

Compared to the previous units Hilsenteger has, the Ultra is more "finished" with an Apple logo, buttons, speakers, and usable buttons. The device doesn't actually turn on, and the folding screen has pronounced creases despite leaks claiming that Apple has largely eliminated the crease.

Otherwise, we can see the passport style, à la the Galaxy Z Fold 8, a two-lens camera array, and a mix of rounded and sharp corners.

iPhone 18 Pro Max revealed

(Image credit: Macworld/Tom's Guide)

Hilsenteger followed the Ultra with a look at the iPhone 18 Pro Max. The first one he pulled out is in a dark cherry color, which should be the highlight color this year. He also pulled out a metallic blue hue, as well as a silver and a black version.

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As expected, the 18 series shouldn't be much different design-wise from the iPhone 17 lineup. It's got the same edge-to-edge camera plateau with multiple lenses and the LED light on the right side.

Similar to the Galaxy S26 Ultra compared to Samsung's foldable, the Pro Max is significantly taller than the folded iPhone Ultra.

As noted by Hilsenteger, these devices appear to be close to finalized, but he hints that he might get more dummy units ahead of the Apple event that could be even more finalized. So slight changes could happen between these revealed units and the final final design.

Apple's September event

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple has officially announced that its next big event will take place on September 9 at 10 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET. This will be the first event hosted by new CEO John Ternus, as former head Tim Cook stepped down on August 31.

Alongside the iPhones, we expect Apple to announce at least eight new products, including new AirPods, the next-generation Apple Watches, and potentially several new Apple smart home devices.

We also expect an upgraded Siri and AI integration to be a major part of every device discussed next week, since Apple announced Siri AI at WWDC 2026 back in June.

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