‘Few people understand what it takes to build products that change the world the way John does’ — Tim Cook signs off as CEO as Ternus takes over

Today is John Ternus's first day as Apple CEO, taking over from Tim Cook, who led the company for 15 years following the death of co-founder Steve Jobs. Ternus will have his first big test in just over a week, when Apple hosts its "Surprise and shine" event to officially reveal the foldable iPhone Ultra.

Tim Cook's time at the helm of Apple will likely be looked back on as a masterclass in supply chain management, product optimisation and building out Apple's services business. There were some misfires, but over the course of a decade-and-a-half, Cook built Apple into the technological juggernaut it is today.

As he left office yesterday, Cook penned a heartfelt and emotional memo to all Apple staff. As well as reflecting on his time as leader, he also expressed supreme confidence in John Ternus, the former senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.

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Here is Tim Cook's memo in full:

Team,

Today is my last day as CEO of Apple. This is a moment I always knew would come one day, and yet it is still hard to believe it has arrived and I am writing these words. I love this company and the team behind it, and I couldn’t let this day pass without sending a note to you, to tell you how grateful I am for the outpouring of affection you’ve sent my way, for the way you’ve shown up each and every day, and most of all, for the privilege of a lifetime serving as your leader.

The truth is, whatever there is to say about my success, I know it is all because of you. You have brought out the best in me. In all my life, I have never seen or been with such an extraordinary team of people before, and every day I get to see more examples of that.

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There is something truly special about Apple. I am most proud of what an annual report could never capture. This place is proof that culture triumphs over everything. We share a belief that what we build matters, and that we have both the opportunity and the responsibility to leave the world better than we found it. That purpose is part of what makes this place extraordinary. Apple helps nurture it, but I believe it lived within each of you long before you arrived here. It is what brought you to this company and what continues to drive the work you do every day. Together, we have created something far greater than any one of us could have imagined or accomplished alone. And that’s the secret to our success. We bring out the best in each other. We lift each other up. We have made it possible to leave our “dent in the universe,” as Steve once described it, because of who we are and what we believe, because of what we value and how we see the world. How fortunate we are. How fortunate I am.

As you know, I am not leaving Apple. But I am stepping away from a role that I have loved deeply. I will miss this work in ways I can only begin to imagine, even as I remain completely at peace with my decision. I will miss leading you and being with you for every step, even as I take enormous comfort in handing the helm to someone as brilliant and wonderful and capable as John. Few people understand what it takes to build products that change the world the way John does and I could not be more excited for his leadership.

I hope you know how much I appreciate you and what an honor it has been to be your CEO. Most of all, I hope you will continue to be proud to be part of this remarkable place we call Apple and always give it your very best. When we bring our whole selves to this work, with care for one another and for the people we serve, there is no limit to the profound difference we can make.

I look forward to seeing you in my new role at Apple Park and around the world.

With all I have and all I am, I am always

Yours,

Tim

As well as the memo, Cook also posted a tweet yesterday, thanking Apple's global community for the inspiration it gave him.

Sending lots of love to the Apple community on my last day as CEO. My title changes tomorrow, but the love I have for the Apple community never will. Thank you for being a constant source of inspiration. My gratitude is endless, and I’m excited for the next chapter!August 31, 2026

Ternus, meanwhile, will have the springboard of Apple's "Surprise and shine" event with which to launch himself into the role. But it won't be without challenges. Apple has a lot of catching up to do in the AI race and, earlier this year, the company was forced to raise prices across most of its products due to the memory crisis buffeting the tech industry.

Days before he was named the new CEO of Apple, Tom's Guide had the chance to speak with Ternus about the company's next chapter. Check it out below and let me know in the comments how successful you think Ternus will be as Apple CEO. Will he measure up to Tim Cook? I'd love to know your thoughts.

Apple's Next Chapter Starts Now | Interview with Future Apple CEO John Ternus & Joz - YouTube Watch On

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