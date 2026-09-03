iPhone Air 2 rumors — 5 biggest expected upgrades

When I first got my hands on the iPhone Air, I was instantly head over heels for its rail-thin construction — but my admiration faded the more I used it. While its refined design clearly deserves praise, the compromises I soon found with it quickly became impossible to ignore. In fact, I’ve previously argued that the standard iPhone 17 was the superior phone between the two.

With the iPhone Air 2, Apple clearly knows it has to redeem itself in a big way. Early rumors and leaks suggest Apple is aiming to fix the pain points that discouraged consumers from choosing it over more capable alternatives like the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. Considering that Apple is reportedly delaying its launch to focus on the iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro, and 18 Pro Max for its upcoming "Surprise and Shine" event next week, these rumored upgrades should make the extra wait worthwhile.

Here are the 7 biggest expected upgrades I’m most excited to see in the iPhone Air 2.

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Dual cameras

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Perhaps the single biggest missed opportunity with the original iPhone Air was settling for a lone rear camera, an omission that I felt was glaring for a device carrying a flagship-tier price tag. That’s why I’m thrilled about leaks hinting that Apple is developing a dual-camera system for the iPhone Air 2, reportedly pairing a 48MP main camera with a 48MP ultrawide shooter.

It’s the exact utility I expect from a premium phone. An ultrawide lens unlocks several practical advantages, from capturing more expansive scenes to feeding the depth data needed for more natural subject separation in portrait mode. From a content creation standpoint, that wider field of view changes everything. Because I typically avoid using lower-resolution front cameras for vlogging, having an ultrawide sensor on the back makes walk-and-talk recording easier.

A20 chip

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This rumor stirs up some controversy: rather than getting the flagship A20 Pro silicon expected to debut on the iPhone 18 Pro models, the iPhone Air 2 is rumored to settle for the standard A20 chip instead.

For reference, the original iPhone Air relies on a downclocked version of the A19 Pro. Even so, the leap to a 2nm manufacturing process should give the iPhone Air 2 more than enough muscle to handle whatever is thrown its way, all while delivering the thermal efficiency an ultra-slim chassis desperately needs.

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Higher capacity battery cell

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When real estate is at a premium for an ultra-thin device, battery life is always a major concern — and the iPhone Air certainly proved that. In fact, it posted the shortest result in our custom battery drain test among last year’s lineup, averaging just 12 hours and 2 minutes.

Rumors suggest Apple intends to directly address this shortcoming by outfitting the iPhone Air 2 with a larger-capacity battery. Supply chain leaks point to a 3,500 mAh cell, an upgrade over the original model’s 3,149 mAh pack. That works out to roughly an 11% increase, which is substantial given the tight physical constraints of an ultra-slim frame. Paired with the power-efficiency gains expected from the 2nm A20 chip, it feels entirely possible for the Air 2 to approach the 14-hour mark in our testing.

Smaller Dynamic Island cutout

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This next upgrade is lower on my wishlist because the pill cutout never felt like a major distraction on the current model, but reports suggest the Dynamic Island’s footprint will be significantly reduced. While we haven’t seen leaked images or renders depicting the new dimensions just yet, I suspect this slimmer cutout will look strikingly similar to what we’ve seen in leaked renders for the iPhone 18 Pro.

Shaving down the cutout’s width would immediately make full-screen media, gaming, and everyday reading feel more immersive. Just as importantly, shrinking the hardware footprint without sacrificing software utility — such as Live Activities and background alerts — would give the Air 2 a cleaner, less intrusive aesthetic.

Lavender colorway

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If there’s one thing the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max proved to me, it’s how much a standout hero color can make all the difference. While Apple offered four colorways for the original iPhone Air, they were all a bit too muted for my liking — and a far cry from the piercing hue that catapulted Cosmic Orange up the sales charts on the 17 Pro models.

Leaks indicate Apple plans to introduce a fresh light purple finish — described by tipsters as closer to a soft lavender tone — that is expected to replace the current Sky Blue option alongside Space Black, Cloud White, and Light Gold. A vibrant pastel like this feels tailor-made for an ultra-slim chassis, and it's exactly the kind of visual refresh that could persuade shoppers to give the Air 2 a serious second look.

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